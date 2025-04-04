$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12368 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 21636 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60632 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118911 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385817 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243873 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254932 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5160 views

Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

News of the World • April 3, 08:48 AM • 11068 views

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 04:15 AM • 4288 views

Hamas has rejected Israel's ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip

Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 12:50 AM • 3500 views

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13426 views

Hungary plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court - media

The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.

News of the World • April 2, 12:35 PM • 7589 views

Israel launches major operation in Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister

The Israeli Defense Minister announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza. The goal is to seize territories to create security zones and evacuate civilians.

News of the World • April 2, 04:39 AM • 10339 views

"Closest ally": Israel cancels all tariffs on goods from the USA

Israel has cancelled all tariffs on imports of goods from the United States, its largest trading partner. This will expand the trade agreement between the countries and may reduce the cost of living in Israel.

Economy • April 1, 09:48 PM • 11302 views

UN: Israel's claims of enough food in Gaza are false

The UN has refuted Israel's claims of sufficient food in Gaza, emphasizing a critical lack of resources. Programs have been suspended due to a lack of humanitarian aid deliveries.

News of the World • April 1, 08:52 PM • 5102 views

Following the Israeli airstrike on the Beirut suburb, three casualties have been reported

As a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, at least three people were killed and seven were injured. Israel claims the target was a Hezbollah militant.

News of the World • April 1, 06:29 AM • 16665 views

Iran will have "no choice" but to seek nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened - Khamenei advisor

An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader stated that the country may develop nuclear weapons for self-defense if the United States or its allies launch an attack. This would be a forced step.

News of the World • April 1, 06:00 AM • 21196 views

Israel strikes southern suburb of Beirut: what is known

Israeli security forces attacked a militant who collaborated with Hamas and planned terrorist attacks. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming increasingly unstable.

News of the World • April 1, 01:26 AM • 9384 views

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.

Politics • March 31, 09:40 AM • 35745 views

Despite ICC arrest warrant: Netanyahu to visit Hungary at Orbán's invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.

Politics • March 30, 05:18 PM • 43967 views

The IDF has launched a ground operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Rafah, to the Al-Jneina area, destroying Hamas targets. At the same time, airstrikes continue on militant positions throughout Gaza.

War • March 30, 03:43 AM • 21711 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

Leaked US military plans: Israel outraged by intelligence disclosure in Signal - media

Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.

Politics • March 29, 08:59 AM • 17430 views

Israeli military issued an evacuation order to the residents of Hadath in Beirut for the first time after the ceasefire agreement

Israeli military ordered the evacuation of residents of Hadath, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, for the first time since the ceasefire agreement. Earlier, the IDF carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

News of the World • March 28, 11:09 AM • 22674 views

An international arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandic, for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

News of the World • March 28, 11:00 AM • 23337 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and mediators are ongoing

Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.

News of the World • March 27, 10:02 PM • 11742 views

In Gaza, food reserves are left for 2 weeks: hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation

The UN World Food Program reports a critical situation in Gaza, where food reserves are only enough for two weeks. Humanitarian aid has almost stopped due to the fighting.

News of the World • March 27, 08:52 PM • 11636 views

Wealth is shrinking, but apartments in Ukraine and Israel remain: fugitive MP Kunitsky showed the declaration

Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.

Politics • March 27, 07:37 PM • 113279 views

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Kanua killed in Israeli airstrike

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Kanua was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia. This is another blow to the Hamas leadership after the resumption of hostilities.

News of the World • March 27, 12:28 AM • 20708 views

Israel has developed a plan for the complete occupation of Gaza to finally destroy Hamas - media

The Israeli military has developed a plan to re-invade the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas and establish control over the territory. The plan envisages the relocation of the population to a "humanitarian zone".

War • March 25, 04:23 AM • 22391 views

The Houthis and Hamas attacked Israel with rockets from Yemen and the Gaza Strip

On Monday evening, the Houthis and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel with rockets. Sirens sounded near Gaza and in other areas of Israel, rockets were intercepted.

War • March 24, 11:56 PM • 19663 views

A high-ranking Hamas official was eliminated in the Gaza Strip as a result of a hit on a hospital

As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.

News of the World • March 24, 11:03 AM • 48996 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42028 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31320 views