Trump promises swift Gaza reconstruction, calling it a "tough place"
US President Donald Trump stated that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin "very soon" during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called Gaza a "tough place" and promised to rectify the situation.
"I think it's going to start soon," he says. "What a mess. What a mess. And it's been like that for centuries. It's been like that for a very long time. It seems like it was meant to be that way. But we're going to fix it. We're already starting some things. We're doing something to improve sanitation and other things
However, according to the US president, Gaza "is a tough place, you know, that expression - it's a tough neighborhood, it's a really tough neighborhood."
