Exclusive
06:57 PM • 4054 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 7338 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 7886 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 12379 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15178 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 15101 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 18769 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 20306 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20751 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37168 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Trump promises swift Gaza reconstruction, calling it a "tough place"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin "very soon" during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called Gaza a "tough place" and promised to rectify the situation.

Trump promises swift Gaza reconstruction, calling it a "tough place"

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin "very soon," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"I think it's going to start soon," he says. "What a mess. What a mess. And it's been like that for centuries. It's been like that for a very long time. It seems like it was meant to be that way. But we're going to fix it. We're already starting some things. We're doing something to improve sanitation and other things 

- added Trump.

However, according to the US president, Gaza "is a tough place, you know, that expression - it's a tough neighborhood, it's a really tough neighborhood."

Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce29.12.25, 21:37 • 1214 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip