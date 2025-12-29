Trump promises swift Gaza reconstruction, calling it a "tough place"

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the reconstruction of Gaza would begin "very soon," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"I think it's going to start soon," he says. "What a mess. What a mess. And it's been like that for centuries. It's been like that for a very long time. It seems like it was meant to be that way. But we're going to fix it. We're already starting some things. We're doing something to improve sanitation and other things - added Trump.

However, according to the US president, Gaza "is a tough place, you know, that expression - it's a tough neighborhood, it's a really tough neighborhood."

Trump demands Hamas disarmament for transition to second phase of truce