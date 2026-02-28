Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that the Russian Federation has agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. He sees some progress on this issue.
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that during the negotiations, the Russian side agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. He said this in an interview on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.
At the last negotiations, the Russian side, for example, directly said that they would accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States. They directly say that yes, we will be forced, we are ready to accept them. For Ukraine, these are our guarantees, and they will have to respect them.
Budanov added that he sees "some progress" on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.
He suggested that security guarantees would be activated in parallel with the end of the war, but admitted that this "is not the only position."
Recall
Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Ukrainian people would not agree to territorial concessions to Russia. All occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will be liberated.