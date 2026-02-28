Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - Budanov

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that during the negotiations, the Russian side agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States. He said this in an interview on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

At the last negotiations, the Russian side, for example, directly said that they would accept the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by the United States. They directly say that yes, we will be forced, we are ready to accept them. For Ukraine, these are our guarantees, and they will have to respect them. - said the head Budanov.

Budanov added that he sees "some progress" on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

He suggested that security guarantees would be activated in parallel with the end of the war, but admitted that this "is not the only position."

Recall

Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Ukrainian people would not agree to territorial concessions to Russia. All occupied territories will remain temporarily occupied and will be liberated.