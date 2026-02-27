How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions

Mobile users store contacts, photos, videos, documents, and audio files on their mobile devices, but when upgrading a smartphone, the question arises of how to quickly, conveniently, and securely transfer their data to another smartphone, as they don't want to part with their materials when switching to a new model. UNN explains ways to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another.

Transferring data from Android to Android via Google account

Some data can be transferred simply by logging into your Google account. This is an optimal option when you only need to transfer contacts from one smartphone to another, synchronize calendars, mail, and browser bookmarks. In this case, you will have to download applications manually, and transfer files using another method.

Procedure:

On the current device, go to settings and select the "Accounts and backup" section (it may also be called "Accounts and synchronization" or "Users and accounts"). Click on "Manage accounts" and select the desired account from the list;

In the "Synchronization" section, check the items you want to transfer. Wait until the synchronization/update icon (a circle with arrows) disappears - this indicates the completion of the process;

On the new phone, log in to your account by entering your username and password. You can do this during the first launch or after activating the device. When you enable synchronization, information from your Google account will start downloading to the smartphone;

To transfer applications, go to Play Market, click on your account photo in the upper right corner, and open "Manage: my apps and games". In this section, you will find the installation history of your account. Select the applications you want to download to the new gadget from the list.

How to transfer data from Android to Android using a cable or apps

Another method for transferring data is using special applications, including the popular "Mi Mover". To do this:

Install Mi Mover on both smartphones and connect them to Wi-Fi, also activating Bluetooth and GPS;

Launch the application, on the old device select - "Old", and on the new one - "New";

As soon as the old smartphone detects the new one, confirm the connection.

Click the "Send" button.

After the transfer process is complete, all selected data, including contacts, messages, applications, and other information, will appear on the new smartphone.

It is important to keep both devices connected to the internet during data transfer.

If problems arise during data transfer, another way to transfer data is via a USB cable. To do this, connect the old smartphone to a PC or laptop. In the DCIM file system, find the necessary folders. Copy them to the computer and transfer them to the new device.

You can also copy all information to a removable memory card and insert it into the new smartphone. Then transfer the information to the built-in storage. In addition, all devices are equipped with Bluetooth modules. To transfer media files or contacts, simply enable the corresponding option and synchronize the smartphones.

Transferring contacts from Android to Android separately

The simplest way to transfer contacts from Android to Android is to use a regular SIM card. In this case, you won't need to use a computer or install third-party applications.

To do this:

Go to the “Contacts” section on the phone from which you want to export data;

Click the three dots in the upper left corner and select “Options”;

Click “Export”;

Select the SIM card to which you want to move the contacts.

After that, the smartphone will start exporting the phone book to the SIM card. But the data transfer from Android to Android does not end there. Next, you need to perform the following actions:

Remove the SIM card from the old phone;

Insert the SIM card into the new phone;

Open the “Contacts” section;

Go to settings and select the “Import” option.

Use the SIM card as the import source.

