How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
02:14 PM • 200 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12532 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 16447 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 27193 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 44730 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41132 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36971 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32000 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51863 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22837 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21141 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 21449 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 17907 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 13110 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 6674 views
Publications
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 162 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 6806 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12526 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 16441 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41129 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21194 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18400 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 49136 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58753 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Times

How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Mobile users store contacts, photos, videos, and other files on their devices. Transferring data from an old Android to a new smartphone is possible via a Google account, special applications, a cable, or a SIM card.

How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions

Mobile users store contacts, photos, videos, documents, and audio files on their mobile devices, but when upgrading a smartphone, the question arises of how to quickly, conveniently, and securely transfer their data to another smartphone, as they don't want to part with their materials when switching to a new model. UNN explains ways to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another.

Transferring data from Android to Android via Google account

Some data can be transferred simply by logging into your Google account. This is an optimal option when you only need to transfer contacts from one smartphone to another, synchronize calendars, mail, and browser bookmarks. In this case, you will have to download applications manually, and transfer files using another method.

Procedure:

  • On the current device, go to settings and select the "Accounts and backup" section (it may also be called "Accounts and synchronization" or "Users and accounts"). Click on "Manage accounts" and select the desired account from the list;
    • In the "Synchronization" section, check the items you want to transfer. Wait until the synchronization/update icon (a circle with arrows) disappears - this indicates the completion of the process;
      • On the new phone, log in to your account by entering your username and password. You can do this during the first launch or after activating the device. When you enable synchronization, information from your Google account will start downloading to the smartphone;
        • To transfer applications, go to Play Market, click on your account photo in the upper right corner, and open "Manage: my apps and games". In this section, you will find the installation history of your account. Select the applications you want to download to the new gadget from the list.

          Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold shown up close: video05.01.26, 16:52 • 4691 view

          How to transfer data from Android to Android using a cable or apps

          Another method for transferring data is using special applications, including the popular "Mi Mover". To do this:

          • Install Mi Mover on both smartphones and connect them to Wi-Fi, also activating Bluetooth and GPS;
            • Launch the application, on the old device select - "Old", and on the new one - "New";
              • As soon as the old smartphone detects the new one, confirm the connection.
                • Click the "Send" button.

                  After the transfer process is complete, all selected data, including contacts, messages, applications, and other information, will appear on the new smartphone.

                  It is important to keep both devices connected to the internet during data transfer. 

                  If problems arise during data transfer, another way to transfer data is via a USB cable. To do this, connect the old smartphone to a PC or laptop. In the DCIM file system, find the necessary folders. Copy them to the computer and transfer them to the new device.

                  You can also copy all information to a removable memory card and insert it into the new smartphone. Then transfer the information to the built-in storage. In addition, all devices are equipped with Bluetooth modules. To transfer media files or contacts, simply enable the corresponding option and synchronize the smartphones.

                  Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps26.08.25, 15:52 • 3567 views

                  Transferring contacts from Android to Android separately

                  The simplest way to transfer contacts from Android to Android is to use a regular SIM card. In this case, you won't need to use a computer or install third-party applications. 

                  To do this:

                  • Go to the “Contacts” section on the phone from which you want to export data;
                    • Click the three dots in the upper left corner and select “Options”;
                      • Click “Export”;
                        • Select the SIM card to which you want to move the contacts.

                          After that, the smartphone will start exporting the phone book to the SIM card. But the data transfer from Android to Android does not end there. Next, you need to perform the following actions:

                          • Remove the SIM card from the old phone;
                            • Insert the SIM card into the new phone;
                              • Open the “Contacts” section;
                                • Go to settings and select the “Import” option.
                                  • Use the SIM card as the import source.

                                    How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways13.12.25, 14:38 • 139876 views

                                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                    TechnologiesPublications
                                    Technology
                                    Google Play
                                    Google