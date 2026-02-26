Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov

Ukraine and the United States have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, with the agenda including a "prosperity package," preparations for the next round of trilateral talks with the participation of Russia, the humanitarian track, and issues of possible exchanges; work is underway on practical solutions, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Geneva, we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – has begun. - Umerov stated.

From the Ukrainian side, according to Umerov, David Arakhamia, Oleksiy Sobolev, and Daryna Marchak are with him in the delegation today.

"Together with the government's economic team, we will thoroughly work on the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, tools for attracting investments and long-term cooperation," Umerov said.

And added: "Also, together with David, we will discuss preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the Russian side – it is necessary to synchronize positions before this stage."

"An important block is the humanitarian track and the issue of possible exchanges. We expect concrete results regarding the return of our citizens," he noted.

Umerov emphasized: "We are working on practical solutions."

"We will announce the results after the meeting," the head of the Ukrainian delegation said.

