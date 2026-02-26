$43.240.02
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 25922 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 20506 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 35839 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 51101 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 45377 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 48828 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 29460 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 21040 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 56301 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

A bilateral meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner has begun in Geneva. Economic support for Ukraine, investments, as well as preparations for trilateral negotiations with the Russian Federation and the humanitarian track regarding exchanges are being discussed.

Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov

Ukraine and the United States have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, with the agenda including a "prosperity package," preparations for the next round of trilateral talks with the participation of Russia, the humanitarian track, and issues of possible exchanges; work is underway on practical solutions, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Geneva, we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – has begun.

- Umerov stated.

From the Ukrainian side, according to Umerov, David Arakhamia, Oleksiy Sobolev, and Daryna Marchak are with him in the delegation today.

"Together with the government's economic team, we will thoroughly work on the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, tools for attracting investments and long-term cooperation," Umerov said.

And added: "Also, together with David, we will discuss preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the Russian side – it is necessary to synchronize positions before this stage."

"An important block is the humanitarian track and the issue of possible exchanges. We expect concrete results regarding the return of our citizens," he noted.

Umerov emphasized: "We are working on practical solutions."

"We will announce the results after the meeting," the head of the Ukrainian delegation said.

Julia Shramko

