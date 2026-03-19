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Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1858 views

The US Department of Defense is requesting funds for combat operations and replenishment of weapons stockpiles. Congress anticipates a political confrontation over the record amount of the request.

Pentagon requests over $200 billion for war with Iran
Photo: The Washington Post

The US Department of Defense has requested over $200 billion from the White House to fund the war with Iran. This is one of the largest possible budget packages, which could face serious opposition in Congress. This is reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the funds are planned to be used not only for combat operations, but also for the urgent increase in the production of high-precision weapons, the stocks of which are rapidly decreasing due to the intense strikes of recent weeks.

A tough fight is expected in Congress

The White House acknowledges that such a request has low chances of approval. Some officials believe that Congress may not support such large-scale funding amid weak public support for the war.

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The budget discussion is expected to cause political confrontation, especially among Democrats, who are already criticizing US involvement in the conflict.

The cost of war is rapidly increasing

It is estimated that in the first week of the campaign alone, expenses exceeded $11 billion. The Pentagon is already preparing several funding options to ensure the continuity of operations and the replenishment of weapons stocks.

If the administration asks for more money, it will lead to a big political fight

– said expert Mark Cancian.

At the same time, analysts warn that even significant funding does not guarantee a rapid increase in production due to the limited capabilities of the US defense industry.

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Stepan Haftko

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