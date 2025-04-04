United States Department of Defense

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5878 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13657 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55320 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197524 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114132 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301083 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212362 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243456 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117840 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376520 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301083 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10274 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34821 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63183 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49248 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119584 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

United States Department of Defense

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25234 views

The US has released new guidelines banning transgender people from serving in the military

The US Department of Defense has issued new rules banning transgender people from serving in the military. Military personnel must undergo an assessment for gender dysphoria.

News of the World • March 21, 09:43 PM • 22861 views

US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.

News of the World • March 19, 07:19 AM • 21004 views

Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine - American media

Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons en route and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.

War • March 4, 01:40 AM • 100272 views

The US Department of Defense is sending 3000 troops to the border with Mexico: what's going on

The Pentagon is deploying an additional 3,000 troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the border with Mexico. The decision was made as part of the fight against illegal migration, which was a key theme of Trump's election campaign.

News of the World • March 2, 08:09 AM • 34092 views

Pentagon chief warns of military action if Mexico fails to meet Trump's demands - WSJ

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his readiness for unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels. Mexico is trying to avoid conflict by tightening border controls and extraditing drug traffickers.

News of the World • March 1, 09:39 AM • 45592 views

Former defense ministers ask Congress to hold Trump accountable for firing Pentagon chiefs

Five former U. S. defense secretaries have called on Congress to investigate Trump's massive firings of military leaders. Among those fired are the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.

News of the World • February 28, 03:04 PM • 27995 views

Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

Elon Musk demanded that federal employees report weekly accomplishments under the threat of being fired. The heads of key US agencies, including the FBI and the Pentagon, have banned their employees from responding to this demand.

News of the World • February 24, 09:36 AM • 29916 views

The Pentagon suspended mass layoffs: what was the cause

The U. S. Department of Defense has temporarily postponed layoffs of thousands of probationary employees. The department is studying the potential impact of the layoffs on readiness and the department's operations around the world.

News of the World • February 21, 09:02 PM • 49996 views

Pentagon prepares for cuts - media

The U. S. Department of Defense has sent the Trump administration a list of 60,000 probationary employees. The Pentagon has also requested that some offices and employees be exempted from the cuts.

News of the World • February 19, 07:39 PM • 30591 views

Trump administration bans actress Julianne Moore's children's book in a number of schools

The children's book Freckleface Strawberry by actress Julianne Moore has been banned from US Department of Defense schools. The book tells the story of a girl who learns to accept her freckles.

News of the World • February 17, 02:53 PM • 28050 views

Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic

During the Ramstein meeting, Pete Hagseth stated that it was unrealistic to return Ukraine to the 2014 borders. According to him, such a goal would only prolong the war.

War • February 12, 02:23 PM • 105095 views

Umerov holds first meeting with new Pentagon chief

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held his first meeting with newly appointed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Umerov announced this on Facebook, posting a photo of the meeting.

Politics • February 12, 10:33 AM • 20114 views

Rostec helicopter plant, oil pipeline and oil depot: what was attacked in russia over the past two days

Over the past two days, drones attacked a Rostec helicopter plant, the Kuibyshev-Lisichansk oil pipeline and several refineries in Russia. Targets included facilities in the Rostov, Volgograd and Krasnodar regions.

War • February 10, 03:38 PM • 50809 views

Trump instructs Elon Musk to cut Pentagon spending

US President Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will be in charge of cutting costs at the Pentagon. Musk already leads a group in the Department of Government Effectiveness that has made large-scale layoffs at USAID.

News of the World • February 8, 01:02 AM • 35280 views

Pentagon prepares plan to withdraw US troops from Syria after Trump's announcement

The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.

News of the World • February 5, 12:30 PM • 25207 views

US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay - WSJ

A C-17 military aircraft transports the first group of detained migrants from Texas to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba. The United States plans to expand the base's capacity to hold up to 30,000 people and is sending additional marines.

News of the World • February 5, 06:29 AM • 23601 views

Trump orders air strikes on ISIS positions in Somalia

The United States conducted airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Somalia on Trump's order. According to the president, terrorists hiding in caves and threatening the United States and its allies were destroyed.

News of the World • February 1, 11:44 PM • 34225 views

Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.

News of the World • January 31, 08:35 AM • 29650 views

Washington plane crash: 'error was made' during routine training - Pentagon chief

The US Secretary of Defense has admitted an error during a routine training exercise that led to a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane. The incident occurred during a standard night training mission.

News of the World • January 30, 05:06 PM • 33547 views

Rubio added exceptions to the US aid freeze: does anything relate to Ukraine

The U. S. Secretary of State has allowed the continuation of funding for humanitarian programs during the 90-day moratorium. The Pentagon's military aid to Ukraine has not been affected, but civilian programs have been suspended.

War • January 29, 09:00 AM • 32316 views

Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

The US President has banned federally funded healthcare facilities from providing gender reassignment services to people under 19. The decree prohibits hormone therapy and surgery and excludes insurance coverage for such procedures.

News of the World • January 29, 08:41 AM • 23655 views

Trump issues executive order targeting transgender troops

Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiative to roll back diversity programs.

News of the World • January 28, 09:00 AM • 30665 views

Trump unexpectedly fires inspectors general in key US government agencies

The Trump administration fired inspectors general at 17 US federal agencies without warning. The dismissals took place via email and without the required 30-day notice to Congress.

News of the World • January 25, 06:31 AM • 35839 views

Hegseth moves closer to Pentagon chief: senators vote to advance his nomination

The U. S. Senate has voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense by a 51-49 vote. The final confirmation vote for the former Fox News host and U.S. military veteran will take place on Friday.

News of the World • January 24, 07:13 AM • 37176 views

Trump is going to close one of the Pentagon offices

The Trump administration intends to stop funding the Pentagon's Center of Excellence for Civil Defense. The decision to close the office, which was established in 2023, requires Congressional approval.

Politics • January 24, 04:08 AM • 107618 views

Pentagon: Trump's executive order to stop international support does not apply to security assistance to Ukraine

The Pentagon has confirmed that Trump's executive order on a 90-day pause in international support does not apply to military assistance to Ukraine. The document only affects development programs, not USAI and PDA contracts.

War • January 23, 06:45 PM • 58594 views

Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.

News of the World • January 20, 11:25 PM • 36079 views

Key Pentagon expert on Ukraine resigns after US election

Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian and Ukrainian Affairs, resigns from her post. Her resignation comes amid Trump's victory and uncertainty over future US policy toward Ukraine.

Politics • January 8, 08:02 AM • 25344 views

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 2027

Lloyd Austin will bring together the heads of 8 coalition groups to develop a roadmap for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities until 2027. The meeting will focus on aviation, armored vehicles, air defense and other areas of military assistance.

War • January 8, 12:17 AM • 26186 views