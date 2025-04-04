United States Department of Defense

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.
The US Department of Defense has issued new rules banning transgender people from serving in the military. Military personnel must undergo an assessment for gender dysphoria.
A U. S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.
Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons en route and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.
The Pentagon is deploying an additional 3,000 troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the border with Mexico. The decision was made as part of the fight against illegal migration, which was a key theme of Trump's election campaign.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his readiness for unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels. Mexico is trying to avoid conflict by tightening border controls and extraditing drug traffickers.
Five former U. S. defense secretaries have called on Congress to investigate Trump's massive firings of military leaders. Among those fired are the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.
Elon Musk demanded that federal employees report weekly accomplishments under the threat of being fired. The heads of key US agencies, including the FBI and the Pentagon, have banned their employees from responding to this demand.
The U. S. Department of Defense has temporarily postponed layoffs of thousands of probationary employees. The department is studying the potential impact of the layoffs on readiness and the department's operations around the world.
The U. S. Department of Defense has sent the Trump administration a list of 60,000 probationary employees. The Pentagon has also requested that some offices and employees be exempted from the cuts.
The children's book Freckleface Strawberry by actress Julianne Moore has been banned from US Department of Defense schools. The book tells the story of a girl who learns to accept her freckles.
During the Ramstein meeting, Pete Hagseth stated that it was unrealistic to return Ukraine to the 2014 borders. According to him, such a goal would only prolong the war.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held his first meeting with newly appointed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Umerov announced this on Facebook, posting a photo of the meeting.
Over the past two days, drones attacked a Rostec helicopter plant, the Kuibyshev-Lisichansk oil pipeline and several refineries in Russia. Targets included facilities in the Rostov, Volgograd and Krasnodar regions.
US President Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will be in charge of cutting costs at the Pentagon. Musk already leads a group in the Department of Government Effectiveness that has made large-scale layoffs at USAID.
The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.
A C-17 military aircraft transports the first group of detained migrants from Texas to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba. The United States plans to expand the base's capacity to hold up to 30,000 people and is sending additional marines.
The United States conducted airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Somalia on Trump's order. According to the president, terrorists hiding in caves and threatening the United States and its allies were destroyed.
Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.
The US Secretary of Defense has admitted an error during a routine training exercise that led to a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane. The incident occurred during a standard night training mission.
The U. S. Secretary of State has allowed the continuation of funding for humanitarian programs during the 90-day moratorium. The Pentagon's military aid to Ukraine has not been affected, but civilian programs have been suspended.
The US President has banned federally funded healthcare facilities from providing gender reassignment services to people under 19. The decree prohibits hormone therapy and surgery and excludes insurance coverage for such procedures.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiative to roll back diversity programs.
The Trump administration fired inspectors general at 17 US federal agencies without warning. The dismissals took place via email and without the required 30-day notice to Congress.
The U. S. Senate has voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense by a 51-49 vote. The final confirmation vote for the former Fox News host and U.S. military veteran will take place on Friday.
The Trump administration intends to stop funding the Pentagon's Center of Excellence for Civil Defense. The decision to close the office, which was established in 2023, requires Congressional approval.
The Pentagon has confirmed that Trump's executive order on a 90-day pause in international support does not apply to military assistance to Ukraine. The document only affects development programs, not USAI and PDA contracts.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.
Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian and Ukrainian Affairs, resigns from her post. Her resignation comes amid Trump's victory and uncertainty over future US policy toward Ukraine.
Lloyd Austin will bring together the heads of 8 coalition groups to develop a roadmap for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities until 2027. The meeting will focus on aviation, armored vehicles, air defense and other areas of military assistance.