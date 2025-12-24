Beijing prepares for a possible nuclear "preemptive strike": Pentagon report on Xi Jinping's new strategy

Photo: AP

China is putting its strategic forces on maximum combat readiness to be able to launch a nuclear counterattack even before enemy missiles explode on its territory. This is stated in a The New York Times article, writes UNN.

Details

The annual report of the US Department of Defense states that Beijing is implementing an "early warning counterattack" system. This allows missiles to be launched immediately after receiving a signal of an enemy attack. The Chinese military plans to improve this mechanism over the current decade. The goal of this strategy is to deter potential adversaries from attempting a first strike.

Arsenal statistics and production rates

Despite the change in tactics, the pace of new warhead production slowed last year. At the end of 2024, China's arsenal numbered about 600 units, which is consistent with previous estimates. The Pentagon does not name specific reasons for the slowdown in production, but confirms Beijing's plans to increase the number of warheads to 1,000 units by 2030. This will provide China's leader Xi Jinping with a wider choice of weapons on missiles, submarines, and aircraft.

Threat to US national security

Washington views China's military buildup as a factor that makes US territory increasingly vulnerable. Beijing's transition to a "launch on warning" regime intensifies discussions in the White House about the need to deploy additional US nuclear forces. The situation is complicated by parallel nuclear threats from Russia, which creates a challenge for the US to confront two nuclear rivals simultaneously.

China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - Pentagon