$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 10295 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 10268 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 13524 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 30823 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 47203 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 63535 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 70440 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41759 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 53461 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22351 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
1m/s
69%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injuredVideoDecember 24, 03:28 AM • 5202 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 10369 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 20948 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 13596 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 14913 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 10295 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 63535 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 39079 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 70440 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 53461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 13717 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 5332 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32165 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29341 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 32355 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Film
Social network

Beijing prepares for a possible nuclear "preemptive strike": Pentagon report on Xi Jinping's new strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Beijing is preparing a nuclear counterattack before enemy missiles explode, implementing an "early warning" system. The US views China's military buildup as a threat that makes its territory vulnerable.

Beijing prepares for a possible nuclear "preemptive strike": Pentagon report on Xi Jinping's new strategy
Photo: AP

China is putting its strategic forces on maximum combat readiness to be able to launch a nuclear counterattack even before enemy missiles explode on its territory. This is stated in a The New York Times article, writes UNN.

Details

The annual report of the US Department of Defense states that Beijing is implementing an "early warning counterattack" system. This allows missiles to be launched immediately after receiving a signal of an enemy attack. The Chinese military plans to improve this mechanism over the current decade. The goal of this strategy is to deter potential adversaries from attempting a first strike.

Arsenal statistics and production rates

Despite the change in tactics, the pace of new warhead production slowed last year. At the end of 2024, China's arsenal numbered about 600 units, which is consistent with previous estimates. The Pentagon does not name specific reasons for the slowdown in production, but confirms Beijing's plans to increase the number of warheads to 1,000 units by 2030. This will provide China's leader Xi Jinping with a wider choice of weapons on missiles, submarines, and aircraft.

Threat to US national security

Washington views China's military buildup as a factor that makes US territory increasingly vulnerable. Beijing's transition to a "launch on warning" regime intensifies discussions in the White House about the need to deploy additional US nuclear forces. The situation is complicated by parallel nuclear threats from Russia, which creates a challenge for the US to confront two nuclear rivals simultaneously.

China's military buildup makes US vulnerable - Pentagon24.12.25, 03:46 • 13333 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
The New York Times
United States Department of Defense
White House
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China
United States