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France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3394 views

The first round of municipal elections has begun in France in 35,000 communities. The vote will be a test for far-right forces ahead of the presidential elections.

France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace

In France, the first round of municipal elections began on Sunday, March 15, which is seen as an important indicator of political sentiment ahead of the 2027 presidential elections. The vote covers about 35,000 municipalities, and if there is no winner in the first round, the second round will take place on March 22, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Particular attention to the campaign is drawn by the result of the far-right National Rally party, which seeks to strengthen its position at the local level and use the elections as a springboard for the upcoming presidential campaign.

Analysts and media consider this expression of will as a test not only for the far-right, but also for the ability of traditional parties to maintain influence and negotiate alliances in the second round.

One of the main intrigues of the elections was the struggle in large cities, particularly in Marseille, where the National Rally candidate Franck Allisio is waging an intense campaign against the incumbent left-wing mayor Benoît Payan. It is the megacities - including Marseille and Paris - that are considered key platforms, the results of which will measure the balance of power before the struggle for the Élysée Palace.

Local elections in France: details

According to Reuters, voting began at 8:00 AM, and preliminary results are expected in the evening. Voter turnout by midday was about 19%, which is slightly higher than the 2020 municipal elections, but lower than the 2014 level.

The campaign focused on issues of security, cost of living, immigration, and the quality of local services. It was the issue of security, actively promoted by the far-right, that became one of the most prominent in the current election campaign.

The current municipal elections also have a broader political dimension, as French President Emmanuel Macron will not be able to run for a third term in 2027. Against this background, the results of the vote could affect the alignment of forces within the main political parties, and also show how confidently the far-right can build support locally.

Additional attention to the situation is added by the legal uncertainty surrounding the leader of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, whose political prospects remain a subject of separate public interest amid the appeal hearing in the case of embezzlement of funds.

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