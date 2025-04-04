$41.340.03
News by theme

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12100 views

The decision on the appeal against Le Pen's sentence may be made in the summer of 2026 - media

The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.

News of the World • April 1, 05:57 PM • 12423 views

International Transgender Day of Visibility and Florist's Day: what else can be celebrated on March 31

March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, Ukrainian Florist's Day and Eiffel Tower Day. The fifth week of Great Lent also begins.

Society • March 31, 03:40 AM • 11205 views

Starmer discussed the results of the coalition summit in support of Ukraine with Trump

The British Prime Minister informed the US President about the meeting in Paris. The leaders agreed to continue pressure on Putin and economic cooperation.

Politics • March 31, 12:13 AM • 14751 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Zelenskyy announced the main decisions taken at the "Coalition of the Willing" summit

During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

War • March 28, 02:30 PM • 35088 views

Europe is interested in security guarantees for Ukraine: Podolyak summarized the meeting of the "coalition of those willing" in Paris

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.

War • March 28, 10:14 AM • 37460 views

At the summit in Paris, the allocation of 17 billion euros to help Ukraine was approved - media

At the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing", it was decided to allocate 17 billion euros to Ukraine. It is also planned to provide Kyiv with 2 million rounds of ammunition and strengthen cooperation with the defense industry.

War • March 27, 08:15 PM • 48198 views

Zelenskyy did not rule out expanding the Franco-British mission in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that other countries may join the Franco-British mission. He invited representatives of the coalition to develop a plan regarding the contingent.

War • March 27, 07:22 PM • 38539 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587544 views

Participants of the summit in Paris support the fact that Ukraine should maintain a strong army - Zelensky

Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.

War • March 27, 04:27 PM • 30522 views

Everyone agreed on the need to maintain the best possible relations with the United States: Polish Prime Minister on the summit in Paris

At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.

Politics • March 27, 03:30 PM • 24044 views

No soldier will be here: Croatian President speaks out about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.

Politics • March 27, 03:26 PM • 21319 views

Starmer accused Russia of "playing games" regarding the ceasefire

The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.

War • March 27, 03:03 PM • 24990 views

Macron responded to Witkoff's criticism regarding the involvement of European forces for Ukraine

The French President stated that Europe must be prepared for any development, even if the United States does not join in support. He emphasized the importance of Europe's ability to defend its own interests.

War • March 27, 02:42 PM • 29540 views

Lifting sanctions from Russia now would be a disaster for diplomacy - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions are an important tool for negotiations with Russia. Lifting them would lead to a disaster for diplomacy and a loss of faith in sanctions.

War • March 27, 02:24 PM • 28999 views

Macron following the summit in Paris: now is not the time to lift sanctions from Russia

The President of France stated that lifting sanctions from Russia is impossible until peace is established. Also, the coalition intends to increase economic pressure on the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation.

Politics • March 27, 01:50 PM • 16969 views

As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine may receive as many munitions this year as last year - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.

War • March 27, 01:50 PM • 17823 views

Starmer and Rutte discussed support for Ukraine in Paris

The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.

War • March 27, 01:05 PM • 23098 views

The "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris is coming to an end, leaders are leaving the Élysée Palace

Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.

War • March 27, 12:48 PM • 21301 views

Greece has named the conditions for sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine: what Athens is guided by

Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.

Politics • March 27, 12:17 PM • 21942 views

Macron spoke with Trump ahead of the summit in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Donald Trump ahead of the summit of Ukraine's allies. The summit brought together about thirty EU and NATO countries.

War • March 27, 11:43 AM • 29306 views

World leaders gather for "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris: Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer hold first talks

A summit of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine has gathered in Paris. Zelenskyy has already started negotiations with Macron and Starmer ahead of a broad meeting of leaders from 31 countries.

Politics • March 27, 09:33 AM • 136267 views

Macron plans to call Trump after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" - Bloomberg

After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.

War • March 27, 07:58 AM • 135634 views

The Eiffel Tower was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in honor of Zelensky's visit

During Zelensky's visit to Paris, the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The President thanked France for its support of Ukraine.

Politics • March 27, 12:18 AM • 26668 views

Zelensky arrived at the Elysee Palace. He was met by Macron

The President of Ukraine arrived at the Elysee Palace, where he was met by Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will discuss options for forces for Ukraine after the ceasefire.

Politics • March 26, 05:39 PM • 27067 views

Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his French counterpart in Paris

Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.

War • March 26, 04:36 PM • 54757 views

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61146 views

Sybiha outlines key themes of "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris

On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:36 PM • 31437 views

Zelensky announced expectations from the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, which will be held in Paris

Ukraine expects more specifics on security guarantees from the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, in particular regarding the dispatch of a peacekeeping contingent. Zelensky hopes to get the first results.

War • March 25, 06:00 PM • 34367 views