The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.
The British Prime Minister informed the US President about the meeting in Paris. The leaders agreed to continue pressure on Putin and economic cooperation.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.
Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.
At the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing", it was decided to allocate 17 billion euros to Ukraine. It is also planned to provide Kyiv with 2 million rounds of ammunition and strengthen cooperation with the defense industry.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that other countries may join the Franco-British mission. He invited representatives of the coalition to develop a plan regarding the contingent.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.
At the summit in Paris, EU leaders agreed on support for Ukraine and the importance of sanctions against Russia. They also stressed the need for good relations with the United States.
No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.
The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.
The French President stated that Europe must be prepared for any development, even if the United States does not join in support. He emphasized the importance of Europe's ability to defend its own interests.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions are an important tool for negotiations with Russia. Lifting them would lead to a disaster for diplomacy and a loss of faith in sanctions.
The President of France stated that lifting sanctions from Russia is impossible until peace is established. Also, the coalition intends to increase economic pressure on the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.
The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.
Negotiations in Paris have ended, as evidenced by the departure of the first leaders. Participants published updates on social networks, and Macron plans to address the media.
Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Donald Trump ahead of the summit of Ukraine's allies. The summit brought together about thirty EU and NATO countries.
A summit of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine has gathered in Paris. Zelenskyy has already started negotiations with Macron and Starmer ahead of a broad meeting of leaders from 31 countries.
After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.
During Zelensky's visit to Paris, the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The President thanked France for its support of Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine arrived at the Elysee Palace, where he was met by Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will discuss options for forces for Ukraine after the ceasefire.
Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.
Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
Ukraine expects more specifics on security guarantees from the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, in particular regarding the dispatch of a peacekeeping contingent. Zelensky hopes to get the first results.