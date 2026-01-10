$42.990.27
Publications
Exclusives
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The tanker Ocean Mariner delivered 85-90 thousand barrels of Mexican oil to Havana. Mexico continues to export fuel to Cuba as humanitarian aid, despite criticism from the United States.

Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure

Against the backdrop of growing tensions with the United States, the tanker Ocean Mariner arrived in Havana with a shipment of Mexican oil. The vessel, carrying 85,000 to 90,000 barrels of crude oil, departed from Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) petrochemical complex on January 5 and docked in the Cuban capital on Saturday night. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Mexico has become a critical energy supplier to the Caribbean island after the forceful removal of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela last week. These supplies have drawn sharp criticism from American lawmakers and the Donald Trump administration, who seek to intensify Havana's economic isolation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her unwavering stance, stating that the country will continue to export fuel to the island. She emphasized that these supplies are part of humanitarian aid to Cuba, which has faced a severe energy crisis after losing Venezuelan preferences. Representatives of Pemex and the President's office are currently refraining from additional comments regarding the volume of future shipments.

Vance called the detained Marinera a "fake Russian oil tanker," and the US Attorney General announced criminal charges for the crew08.01.26, 12:37 • 4212 views

Stepan Haftko

