Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
On Friday evening, a significant part of Cuba was left without electricity due to an accident in the power system. The incident is being investigated, and experts are analyzing the causes of the disruptions.
The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.
The FBI has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. This was in response to Donald Trump's decree to declassify all case files.
Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.
Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.
A C-17 military aircraft transports the first group of detained migrants from Texas to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba. The United States plans to expand the base's capacity to hold up to 30,000 people and is sending additional marines.
Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.
The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.
Claudia Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Google regarding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf. The President emphasized that the United States has no right to unilaterally change the name of a common body of water.
The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.
The US President signed a decree to begin the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The decision is related to the Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and the threat to maritime trade.
Donald Trump reversed Biden's recent decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden's decision was part of a deal with the Catholic Church to release 553 political prisoners.
US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.
Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism before the end of his presidency. In return, Cuba agreed to release 553 prisoners, including political prisoners and participants in the 2021 protests.
The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of a deal to release political prisoners. This decision may be reversed after the inauguration of the new US president.
The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.
Cuba's main power plant in Matanzas province has failed, leaving millions of consumers without power. Authorities suspended classes and work, promising to restore power by Thursday.
In Piedmont, a Tesla crashed into a cement wall and caught fire, killing three high school students and injuring one. The crash was reported by an IPhone from the car, and police are investigating speed as a possible cause of the incident.
An underwater earthquake with a magnitude of 6 occurred off the coast of Japan at a depth of 10 km. Within five hours, 6 more tremors were recorded, and sea level fluctuations are expected in coastal regions.
A dead belted fish, considered a mythical harbinger of natural disasters, has been found on the coast of California. This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.
An earthquake of magnitude 6. 8 occurred in eastern Cuba with an epicenter 40 km from the city of Bartolome Maso. The tremors were felt throughout the eastern part of the island, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The Cuban Attorney General's Office confirmed the arrests of protesters in three provinces over demonstrations against the power outage. The blackout was caused by Hurricane Rafael, which hit the island at 185 km/h.
A US military judge has approved a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohamed and two accomplices. Instead of the death penalty, the defendants may receive life imprisonment.
Hurricane Rafael caused a nationwide power outage in Cuba. 70,000 people were evacuated, and the category three storm brought heavy rains and the threat of flooding.
Argentine President Javier Milei dismissed Foreign Minister Diana Mondino over the vote to lift sanctions against Cuba. For the first time during Milei's presidency, Argentina did not support the US position.
Over 2000 people have been evacuated in Italy due to heavy rains and flooding. The Emilia-Romagna region suffered the most, where one person died and the damage is estimated at millions of euros.
Hurricane Oscar weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Cuba. On the east coast of the island, serious destruction, flooding and power outages were recorded, which caused protests by the population.