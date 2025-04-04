$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12050 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21060 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60228 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118550 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213027 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243845 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254914 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206122 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384993 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251177 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306097 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 218 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11796 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40410 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68602 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54558 views
News by theme

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5530 views

Trump canceled legal status for 530,000 migrants

The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.

News of the World • March 22, 12:05 PM • 30031 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

A large-scale accident occurred in the energy system in Cuba: part of the country is without electricity

On Friday evening, a significant part of Cuba was left without electricity due to an accident in the power system. The incident is being investigated, and experts are analyzing the causes of the disruptions.

News of the World • March 15, 02:42 AM • 16877 views

US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.

Society • February 19, 07:27 AM • 55377 views

After Trump's executive order, FBI releases hidden files on JFK assassination

The FBI has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. This was in response to Donald Trump's decree to declassify all case files.

News of the World • February 11, 09:24 AM • 30675 views

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.

News of the World • February 11, 08:04 AM • 23384 views

Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.

News of the World • February 5, 06:26 PM • 70948 views

US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay - WSJ

A C-17 military aircraft transports the first group of detained migrants from Texas to the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba. The United States plans to expand the base's capacity to hold up to 30,000 people and is sending additional marines.

News of the World • February 5, 06:29 AM • 23601 views

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

News of the World • February 1, 07:13 PM • 39605 views

Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.

News of the World • February 1, 08:05 AM • 35038 views

Mexican President demands that Google not change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf, as Trump wants

Claudia Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Google regarding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf. The President emphasized that the United States has no right to unilaterally change the name of a common body of water.

News of the World • January 30, 09:38 PM • 27929 views

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.

Politics • January 25, 08:53 AM • 60074 views

Trump signs executive order recognizing Houthis as “terrorists”

The US President signed a decree to begin the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The decision is related to the Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and the threat to maritime trade.

Politics • January 23, 12:27 AM • 102004 views

Trump returns Cuba to the list of state sponsors of terrorism

Donald Trump reversed Biden's recent decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden's decision was part of a deal with the Catholic Church to release 553 political prisoners.

News of the World • January 21, 10:33 PM • 28873 views

Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.

News of the World • January 19, 07:35 AM • 32771 views

Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, so the country will release more than 550 prisoners

Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism before the end of his presidency. In return, Cuba agreed to release 553 prisoners, including political prisoners and participants in the 2021 protests.

News of the World • January 15, 09:38 AM • 23426 views

Biden decides to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of a deal to release political prisoners. This decision may be reversed after the inauguration of the new US president.

News of the World • January 15, 12:54 AM • 45311 views

The Pentagon releases a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who has been there since the first day of its opening

The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.

News of the World • December 31, 07:45 AM • 34577 views

Another large-scale power outage in Cuba due to an accident, millions of consumers left without electricity

Cuba's main power plant in Matanzas province has failed, leaving millions of consumers without power. Authorities suspended classes and work, promising to restore power by Thursday.

News of the World • December 5, 12:33 AM • 17811 views

Three High School students in California were killed in a Tesla accident, one was injured

In Piedmont, a Tesla crashed into a cement wall and caught fire, killing three high school students and injuring one. The crash was reported by an IPhone from the car, and police are investigating speed as a possible cause of the incident.

News of the World • November 29, 07:44 AM • 14545 views

An underwater earthquake struck off the coast of Japan

An underwater earthquake with a magnitude of 6 occurred off the coast of Japan at a depth of 10 km. Within five hours, 6 more tremors were recorded, and sea level fluctuations are expected in coastal regions.

News of the World • November 17, 08:13 PM • 29704 views

Rare paddlefish, mythical harbinger of doom, found in California

A dead belted fish, considered a mythical harbinger of natural disasters, has been found on the coast of California. This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.

News of the World • November 17, 02:03 PM • 22439 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred in Cuba

An earthquake of magnitude 6. 8 occurred in eastern Cuba with an epicenter 40 km from the city of Bartolome Maso. The tremors were felt throughout the eastern part of the island, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

News of the World • November 10, 09:54 PM • 20170 views

Arrests in Cuba after protests over large-scale power outage

The Cuban Attorney General's Office confirmed the arrests of protesters in three provinces over demonstrations against the power outage. The blackout was caused by Hurricane Rafael, which hit the island at 185 km/h.

News of the World • November 10, 12:59 PM • 23046 views

U.S. military judge approves plea deal with 9/11 mastermind

A US military judge has approved a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohamed and two accomplices. Instead of the death penalty, the defendants may receive life imprisonment.

News of the World • November 8, 07:55 AM • 16592 views

Cuba was left without electricity again amid hurricane

Hurricane Rafael caused a nationwide power outage in Cuba. 70,000 people were evacuated, and the category three storm brought heavy rains and the threat of flooding.

News of the World • November 7, 02:19 PM • 14901 views

Argentine President dismisses foreign minister for voting against sanctions against Cuba at the UN

Argentine President Javier Milei dismissed Foreign Minister Diana Mondino over the vote to lift sanctions against Cuba. For the first time during Milei's presidency, Argentina did not support the US position.

News of the World • October 31, 12:13 AM • 22380 views

More than 2,000 people evacuated in Italy due to floods

Over 2000 people have been evacuated in Italy due to heavy rains and flooding. The Emilia-Romagna region suffered the most, where one person died and the damage is estimated at millions of euros.

News of the World • October 21, 09:43 AM • 14730 views

Hurricane Oscar weakened to a tropical storm, but serious damage was recorded in Cuba - media

Hurricane Oscar weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Cuba. On the east coast of the island, serious destruction, flooding and power outages were recorded, which caused protests by the population.

News of the World • October 21, 08:16 AM • 12845 views