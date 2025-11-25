$42.370.10
In Russia, Cubans fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation are massively fined as illegal immigrants - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Since 2023, Russian courts have been massively fining Cuban citizens and their relatives for violating the regime of stay in the Russian Federation. Among those fined are 18 war participants and relatives who came to bury the dead.

In Russia, Cubans fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation are massively fined as illegal immigrants - Russian media

In Russia, Cubans and their relatives fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are massively fined as illegal immigrants. Even those who come to bury those killed in the war are punished, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Verstka.

Details

Since 2023, Russian courts have begun to massively fine Cuban citizens who fought in the Russian army and their relatives for violating the regime of stay in Russia (Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses). "Verstka" found more than 180 such decisions in court databases.

This refers to exceeding the period of stay in Russia without a visa (for Cubans, it is 90 days within 180 days). At the same time, courts in such cases raise the issue of expelling a foreigner, but, given the special circumstances, they limit themselves to fines of two to 40 thousand rubles.

DPRK lost almost 5,000 soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence02.09.25, 12:04 • 8246 views

Among the 18 fined persons, 18 were direct participants in the war. Other defendants in the cases were their wives, parents, children, brothers and sisters, and in two cases, cohabitants of military personnel. At least six fined Cuban citizens explained that they came to Russia to bury relatives killed in the war, but this did not save them from punishment.

- the message says.

One of those fined even spoke about the problem on social networks, but immediately called for "thanking the Russian authorities" for at least not expelling her compatriots from the country. She herself eventually managed to obtain a Russian passport.

Kenya says over 200 of its citizens are fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine13.11.25, 10:28 • 3616 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Cuba