Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Donald Trump announced the cessation of oil supplies and financial aid to Cuba, which previously received resources from Venezuela. He called on Cuba to reach an agreement with the United States before it's too late.

Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced the cessation of oil supplies and financial aid to Cuba. He also proposes that Havana conclude an agreement with the United States. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In his statement, Donald Trump emphasized that Cuba had long existed at the expense of large volumes of oil and funds from Venezuela. In exchange, Havana provided the Venezuelan authorities with so-called "security services."

Cuba has lived for years on huge amounts of oil and money from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided "security services" to the last two Venezuelan dictators, But no more! Most of those Cubans died in last week's US attack and Venezuela no longer needs protection from the thugs and extortionists who held it hostage for so many years

- stated the US President in his post.

Trump also stated that Venezuela would now be protected by the United States of America. He emphasized that the US has "the most powerful army in the world" and called on Cuba to act "before it's too late."

Now Venezuela has the United States of America - the most powerful army in the world (by a huge margin) - to protect them. And we will protect them. Not another drop of oil or a cent of money will Cuba receive - zero! I urge them to make a deal before it's too late

- Trump emphasized.

Recall

Donald Trump plans to resume oil production in Venezuela to lower world prices to $50 per barrel. This will allow the US to control about 30% of the world's raw material market.

Alla Kiosak

