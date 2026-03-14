US lifting sanctions on Russian oil will strengthen vulnerable Russian war economy - ISW

The US decision to lift sanctions on Russian oil, even temporarily, will allow Russia to obtain much-needed revenue that will strengthen the vulnerable Russian military economy. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite the statement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about a "narrowly focused short-term measure" that will contribute to stability in global energy markets, this decision will support the Russian military economy.

Rising oil prices and the US decision to ease sanctions against Russia will provide Russia with greater flexibility and support the Russian domestic economy, the financing of the Russian armed forces, and the Russian defense-industrial base - analysts believe.

ISW adds that Russia has already earned approximately $1.3 billion to $1.9 billion from oil export taxes after the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Recall

The United States issued a temporary permit for the purchase of sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products that have already been loaded onto tankers and are at sea. The exception will be valid for 30 days and is intended to stabilize global energy markets.

US decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil raises great concern - Costa