Boris Johnson criticized Trump's conversation with Putin, saying that the Russian dictator wants to continue the war, not negotiate.
France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to defend Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This is happening against the backdrop of US threats to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting the Kremlin's narrative. After talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.
The former British prime minister denied Trump's statement about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating. Johnson calls on the EU to unfreeze Russian assets to support Ukraine.
Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.
The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.
The former British prime minister called Putin a dirty word because of his imperial ambitions for Ukraine and the Baltic states. Johnson said that Russia is no longer an empire, and this needs to be realized.
Elon Musk is looking for ways to force British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign before the 2029 elections. The billionaire is privately discussing this with allies and using social network X to exert pressure.
The 60-year-old actor has admitted that his knees would not be able to withstand another John Wick movie. The franchise, which has grossed more than a billion dollars, may end with the fourth installment.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has starred in the Ukrainian comedy Train to December 31. This was announced by TV presenter Yuriy Gorbunov, who thanked the politician for participating in the filming.
Boris Johnson said that it is necessary to deploy multinational European peacekeeping forces on the border of Ukraine after the peace agreement. The former prime minister stressed the moral responsibility of Britain to Ukraine through the Budapest Memorandum.
27-year-old star of" Openheimer " Florence Pugh spoke about freezing eggs after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. The actress made this decision despite her family history of late fertility.
Germany, under Scholz's leadership, will play a decisive role in Ukraine's accession to NATO and ending the war.
BBC presenter Laura Kensberg accidentally sent Boris Johnson her briefing notes. As a result, the interview with the former British Prime Minister was canceled at short notice.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to resume direct contacts with Russian President Putin. The conversation is scheduled to take place on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in his memoirs that Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer. He described her last appearance and determination to fulfill her duty to the end.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considered a potential editor-in-chief of The Daily Telegraph. Nadhim Zahavi discusses this idea with investors during negotiations to buy the newspaper.
Boris Johnson said that Trump is in great shape after the recent attempt on his life and expressed confidence in Trump's strong support for Ukraine and the defense of democracy.
As a result of the historic victory, Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party is predicted to come to power with an unprecedented majority, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will face one of the worst defeats in its history.
Kuleba debunked "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in the spring of 2022.
Yermak discussed with former NATO Chief Rasmussen and other international figures a draft report on Ukraine's future membership in NATO, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, and the need for security guarantees and support from partner countries in the context of the ongoing war with Russia.
The British Parliament has passed a law banning smoking for people born after 2009 with the aim of creating a "smoke-free generation".
Boris Johnson holds a secret meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with two cabinet ministers to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
The Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Maloney, and Belgium, Alexander De Crewe, arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to express solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrive in Kyiv.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged U. S. lawmakers to vote for a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine and other partners.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will call on EU allies to increase defense production to help Ukraine.
Ukraine's NATO allies feel guilty for not granting Ukraine membership in the Alliance, which made the russian invasion possible. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that NATO's inaction gave putin a reason to think that the West was not serious about Ukraine.