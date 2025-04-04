Boris Johnson

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15653 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28528 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64702 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213713 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio
April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213713 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391835 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254307 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310713 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14149 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45322 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Boris Johnson

Putin laughing at us ‒ Boris Johnson on Trump's conversation with the head of the Russian Federation

Boris Johnson criticized Trump's conversation with Putin, saying that the Russian dictator wants to continue the war, not negotiate.

War • March 19, 07:34 AM • 116703 views

France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to defend Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This is happening against the backdrop of US threats to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

War • February 25, 08:29 AM • 31604 views

After Riyadh talks, Trump increasingly supports narratives favourable to Russia and calls Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ - CNN

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting the Kremlin's narrative. After talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Politics • February 19, 06:24 PM • 70953 views

Zelensky's rating is about the same as Trump's - Johnson

The former British prime minister denied Trump's statement about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating. Johnson calls on the EU to unfreeze Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Politics • February 19, 02:47 PM • 30344 views

Graham: Ukraine should automatically join NATO if Russia invades again

Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.

War • February 15, 02:07 PM • 26427 views

Arakhamia attended Trump's inauguration - media

The leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, attended Trump's inauguration in the Capitol rotunda. He was one of the few foreign high-ranking guests, along with Boris Johnson and Georgia Maloney.

Politics • January 26, 03:30 PM • 55992 views

F***ing idiot, the empire is gone: Johnson speaks out sharply about Putin's ambitions

The former British prime minister called Putin a dirty word because of his imperial ambitions for Ukraine and the Baltic states. Johnson said that Russia is no longer an empire, and this needs to be realized.

War • January 11, 04:25 PM • 48485 views

Musk tries to get British Prime Minister to resign - Financial Times

Elon Musk is looking for ways to force British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign before the 2029 elections. The billionaire is privately discussing this with allies and using social network X to exert pressure.

News of the World • January 9, 09:55 AM • 22330 views

Keanu Reeves thinks his knees couldn't handle another John Wick movie

The 60-year-old actor has admitted that his knees would not be able to withstand another John Wick movie. The franchise, which has grossed more than a billion dollars, may end with the fourth installment.

Culture • December 29, 12:48 PM • 117329 views

Boris Johnson appeared in a Ukrainian New Year's movie - what is known

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has starred in the Ukrainian comedy Train to December 31. This was announced by TV presenter Yuriy Gorbunov, who thanked the politician for participating in the filming.

Culture • December 28, 05:07 PM • 112281 views

Johnson suggests deploying British troops on Ukraine's border after signing a peace agreement

Boris Johnson said that it is necessary to deploy multinational European peacekeeping forces on the border of Ukraine after the peace agreement. The former prime minister stressed the moral responsibility of Britain to Ukraine through the Budapest Memorandum.

War • November 29, 11:23 AM • 19748 views

Florence Pugh froze her eggs: here's the reason

27-year-old star of" Openheimer " Florence Pugh spoke about freezing eggs after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. The actress made this decision despite her family history of late fertility.

Health • November 20, 11:05 AM • 105255 views

Germany could be a key player in ending the war in Ukraine - FT

Germany, under Scholz's leadership, will play a decisive role in Ukraine's accession to NATO and ending the war.

Politics • October 29, 08:38 AM • 15991 views

BBC cancels interview with Boris Johnson after journalist accidentally sends questions in advance

BBC presenter Laura Kensberg accidentally sent Boris Johnson her briefing notes. As a result, the interview with the former British Prime Minister was canceled at short notice.

News of the World • October 3, 03:23 PM • 15478 views

For the first time in more than two years, Scholz may resume contact with Putin - media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to resume direct contacts with Russian President Putin. The conversation is scheduled to take place on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

News of the World • October 1, 11:03 AM • 12796 views

Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in his memoirs that Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer. He described her last appearance and determination to fulfill her duty to the end.

News of the World • October 1, 02:31 AM • 18652 views

Boris Johnson may become editor-in-chief of The Daily Telegraph

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considered a potential editor-in-chief of The Daily Telegraph. Nadhim Zahavi discusses this idea with investors during negotiations to buy the newspaper.

Politics • August 12, 11:00 PM • 29339 views

Boris Johnson meets with Donald Trump and discusses support for Ukraine

Boris Johnson said that Trump is in great shape after the recent attempt on his life and expressed confidence in Trump's strong support for Ukraine and the defense of democracy.

Politics • July 16, 08:33 PM • 107300 views

Polls give Labour a landslide victory in UK election - FT

As a result of the historic victory, Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party is predicted to come to power with an unprecedented majority, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will face one of the worst defeats in its history.

News of the World • July 4, 01:00 PM • 17610 views

"Absurd": Kuleba debunks "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in spring 2022

Kuleba debunked "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in the spring of 2022.

War • May 14, 02:22 PM • 22085 views

Yermak held an online meeting with former NATO Secretary General

Yermak discussed with former NATO Chief Rasmussen and other international figures a draft report on Ukraine's future membership in NATO, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland, and the need for security guarantees and support from partner countries in the context of the ongoing war with Russia.

War • May 7, 09:43 PM • 27310 views

UK bans smoking for those born after 2009

The British Parliament has passed a law banning smoking for people born after 2009 with the aim of creating a "smoke-free generation".

News of the World • April 17, 03:14 AM • 27891 views

A secret meeting between Boris Johnson and the President of Venezuela is revealed

Boris Johnson holds a secret meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Politics • March 10, 01:02 AM • 102807 views

Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Kyiv with two cabinet ministers to reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

War • February 24, 10:17 AM • 61788 views

Prime Ministers of Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

The Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Maloney, and Belgium, Alexander De Crewe, arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to express solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

War • February 24, 07:40 AM • 48064 views

Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson in Kyiv - Goncharenko

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrive in Kyiv.

Politics • February 24, 06:57 AM • 112709 views

"The whole world is going to be watching": British Foreign Secretary calls on the US Congress to vote for the aid package for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged U. S. lawmakers to vote for a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine and other partners.

Politics • February 14, 11:47 AM • 25193 views

British Foreign Secretary Cameron to urge EU to increase defense production to help Ukraine - media

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will call on EU allies to increase defense production to help Ukraine.

Politics • February 14, 10:05 AM • 23936 views

NATO allies feel guilty for not granting Ukraine membership, encouraging putin's invasion - Boris Johnson

Ukraine's NATO allies feel guilty for not granting Ukraine membership in the Alliance, which made the russian invasion possible. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that NATO's inaction gave putin a reason to think that the West was not serious about Ukraine.

War • January 30, 11:37 AM • 32283 views