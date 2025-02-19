The rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is comparable to the level of support for White House President Donald Trump in the United States. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Trump's statements are not intended to be historically accurate, but are aimed at "forcing Europeans to act.

Of course, Zelensky's rating is not 4%. In fact, it is about the same as Trump's, - Johnson noted.

He also called on the European Union to support Ukraine more decisively amid a possible reduction in U.S. aid to Kyiv.

When will we Europeans stop resenting Donald Trump and start helping him end this war? ... In particular, the United States could see $300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets, mostly in Belgium. This is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate for US support. Why is Europe preventing Putin's cash from being unfrozen? - the politician summarized.

Context

The other day, US President Donald Trump saidthat it was not Russia that was telling Ukraine to hold elections, but rather an "objective" situation. At the same time, he said, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating "has already dropped to 4%.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's President said that the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to Zelenskyy, if someone wants to change him right now, "right now will not work.