Zelensky's rating is about the same as Trump's - Johnson

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104573 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116543 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100884 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113030 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116695 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152749 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109526 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83508 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77651 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35898 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143449 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35898 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134050 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135946 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164235 views
Zelensky's rating is about the same as Trump's - Johnson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30167 views

The former British prime minister denied Trump's statement about Zelenskyy's 4% approval rating. Johnson calls on the EU to unfreeze Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is comparable to the level of support for White House President Donald Trump in the United States. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Trump's statements are not intended to be historically accurate, but are aimed at "forcing Europeans to act.

Of course, Zelensky's rating is not 4%. In fact, it is about the same as Trump's,

- Johnson noted.

He also called on the European Union to support Ukraine more decisively amid a possible reduction in U.S. aid to Kyiv.

When will we Europeans stop resenting Donald Trump and start helping him end this war? ... In particular, the United States could see $300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets, mostly in Belgium. This is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate for US support. Why is Europe preventing Putin's cash from being unfrozen?

- the politician summarized.

Context

The other day, US President Donald Trump saidthat it was not Russia that was telling Ukraine to hold elections, but rather an "objective" situation. At the same time, he said, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating "has already dropped to 4%.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's President said that the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to Zelenskyy, if someone wants to change him right now, "right now will not work.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
belgiumBelgium
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson

Contact us about advertising