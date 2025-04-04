$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13693 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24116 views

06:32 PM • 24116 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209731 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120363 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388574 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213338 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254996 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128465 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209731 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388574 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308387 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1516 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12405 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42780 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70858 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56671 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

TikTok

News by theme

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days

Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.

News of the World • 06:25 PM • 5742 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9082 views

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3618 views

TikTok may be fined half a billion euros for transferring data from the EU to China - Bloomberg

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, may be fined more than 500 million euros. The reason is the illegal sending of European users' data to China.

Economy • April 4, 12:25 AM • 3932 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5652 views

Trump to discuss TikTok's fate at Wednesday meeting

Donald Trump will meet with officials to discuss the future of TikTok in the US. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, otherwise it may be banned.

News of the World • April 1, 10:57 PM • 11740 views

Europe is preparing a response to US tariffs: it is about closing the EU market to certain American goods

The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.

Economy • March 31, 11:33 AM • 26456 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

Trump expects TikTok deal in US by Saturday deadline

US President Donald Trump said a deal with ByteDance to sell TikTok in the US, which is used by 170 million Americans, will be reached by Saturday. Blackstone may make a minority investment.

News of the World • March 31, 05:19 AM • 13586 views
Exclusive

Why employers prefer millennials: peculiarities of Zoomers' behavior in interviews

Employers criticize Zoomers for lack of eye contact, high salary demands, and informal attire. Experts advise young people to be themselves, but to respect their interlocutors and show motivation.

Society • March 27, 12:33 PM • 165365 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

Trump is ready to lower tariffs for China for the sake of a deal on TikTok - Bloomberg

Donald Trump is considering lowering tariffs for China so that Beijing supports the sale of TikTok. He hopes to reach an agreement on TikTok by next week.

Economy • March 27, 03:27 AM • 30316 views
Exclusive

Advertising at your expense: how patients pay for the promotion of drugs in Ukraine

Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.

Economy • March 26, 02:20 PM • 310499 views

US investors in ByteDance explore TikTok deal to appease Trump - FT

Major ByteDance investors are exploring a deal with Oracle to assure the US that China does not control TikTok. Investors are seeking to buy out Chinese shares and protect user data.

Economy • March 22, 07:32 AM • 27648 views

Albania blocks TikTok for one year for the sake of youth safety

Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.

News of the World • March 14, 07:41 AM • 13646 views

New TikTok rules: restrictions for teenagers after 10:00 PM

TikTok will have a Wind Down feature that restricts the use of the app by teenagers under the age of 16 after 10:00 PM. A meditation function for relaxation will also be added.

Technologies • March 13, 08:24 AM • 13181 views
Exclusive

Ukraine has constant communication with TikTok, which promptly blocks pages with Russian disinformation – National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Ukraine has constant communication with TikTok regarding the blocking of Russian disinformation. The platform responds to requests most promptly and independently blocks propaganda pages.

War • March 11, 01:46 PM • 122748 views

Trump: the issue of selling TikTok is being discussed with four different groups

The Trump administration is in talks with four different groups regarding the sale of the Chinese social network TikTok. Among the potential buyers is former owner of the "Los Angeles Dodgers" Frank McCourt.

News of the World • March 10, 10:57 AM • 15675 views

UK launches investigation into TikTok over teenagers' data

The British regulator has launched an investigation into the processing of personal data of children aged 13-17 on TikTok. Reddit and Imgur are also being checked to assess the age of users.

News of the World • March 3, 04:23 AM • 31628 views

Russian propaganda has intensified on X and TikTok: what and how they are promoting now

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.

War • March 2, 01:14 PM • 61883 views

UK Telegram channels linked to Russia offer to pay for attacks on mosques - Guardian

A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties offering payment for attacks on Muslim targets has been discovered in Britain. The channels disseminate instructions for making weapons and encourage violent actions.

News of the World • February 28, 05:21 PM • 28833 views

'Shrek 5' teaser trailer reveals Zendaya's involvement in the cast

In a new teaser, DreamWorks has announced the return of the original “Shrek” cast and a new addition. Zendaya will voice the main characters' grown-up daughter, and the teaser is built on TikTok references and memes.

News of the World • February 28, 02:12 PM • 18057 views

Apple says it's fixing iPhone bug that typed “Trump” instead of “racist”

Apple has discovered a bug in the iPhone's dictation system that typed “Trump” instead of “racist. ” The company is working on fixing the failure in the speech recognition model and releasing updates.

News of the World • February 26, 02:57 PM • 24199 views
Exclusive

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.

Health • February 26, 02:30 PM • 127637 views

Russians are trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine through TikTok and Telegram

Russian special services have intensified information sabotage through social media to destabilize Ukraine. The SBU has recorded an increase in bot farms and fake accounts on TikTok and Telegram that spread disinformation.

War • February 21, 11:53 AM • 39948 views

Russia uses English-language accounts in X against US interests - CPJ

The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.

War • February 20, 01:50 PM • 29700 views

Sony is accused of monopoly and overpricing games

A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.

News of the World • February 20, 01:33 PM • 24378 views

An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

News of the World • February 20, 10:22 AM • 123039 views

Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.

Politics • February 20, 07:46 AM • 30184 views

Chinese AI company Deepseek transfers user data to TikTok owner

The South Korean government discovered a data leak through the Chinese AI company Deepseek to Bytedance. The company admitted the breach and promised to cooperate with regulators.

News of the World • February 18, 10:50 PM • 30950 views