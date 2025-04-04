Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.
TikTok's owner, ByteDance, may be fined more than 500 million euros. The reason is the illegal sending of European users' data to China.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
Donald Trump will meet with officials to discuss the future of TikTok in the US. By April 5, TikTok must find a new owner, otherwise it may be banned.
The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
US President Donald Trump said a deal with ByteDance to sell TikTok in the US, which is used by 170 million Americans, will be reached by Saturday. Blackstone may make a minority investment.
Employers criticize Zoomers for lack of eye contact, high salary demands, and informal attire. Experts advise young people to be themselves, but to respect their interlocutors and show motivation.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
Donald Trump is considering lowering tariffs for China so that Beijing supports the sale of TikTok. He hopes to reach an agreement on TikTok by next week.
Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.
Major ByteDance investors are exploring a deal with Oracle to assure the US that China does not control TikTok. Investors are seeking to buy out Chinese shares and protect user data.
Albanian authorities have blocked TikTok for 12 months to protect young people after the death of a 14-year-old boy. The decision has sparked criticism over restrictions on freedom of speech and possible censorship.
TikTok will have a Wind Down feature that restricts the use of the app by teenagers under the age of 16 after 10:00 PM. A meditation function for relaxation will also be added.
Ukraine has constant communication with TikTok regarding the blocking of Russian disinformation. The platform responds to requests most promptly and independently blocks propaganda pages.
The Trump administration is in talks with four different groups regarding the sale of the Chinese social network TikTok. Among the potential buyers is former owner of the "Los Angeles Dodgers" Frank McCourt.
The British regulator has launched an investigation into the processing of personal data of children aged 13-17 on TikTok. Reddit and Imgur are also being checked to assess the age of users.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's CDC spoke about the intensification of Russian disinformation on social networks X, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The Russian Federation is trying to promote theories about Ukraine's loss of subjectivity and discredit the West's support.
A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties offering payment for attacks on Muslim targets has been discovered in Britain. The channels disseminate instructions for making weapons and encourage violent actions.
In a new teaser, DreamWorks has announced the return of the original “Shrek” cast and a new addition. Zendaya will voice the main characters' grown-up daughter, and the teaser is built on TikTok references and memes.
Apple has discovered a bug in the iPhone's dictation system that typed “Trump” instead of “racist. ” The company is working on fixing the failure in the speech recognition model and releasing updates.
The psychologist spoke about effective methods of relaxing after work without using social media. The recommendations include creating rituals, dancing, a warm bath, walks, and breathing exercises.
Russian special services have intensified information sabotage through social media to destabilize Ukraine. The SBU has recorded an increase in bot farms and fake accounts on TikTok and Telegram that spread disinformation.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified a network of English-language accounts on X that spread Kremlin propaganda. Analysts have identified the main narratives and tools for influencing the US audience.
A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.
US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.
Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.
The South Korean government discovered a data leak through the Chinese AI company Deepseek to Bytedance. The company admitted the breach and promised to cooperate with regulators.