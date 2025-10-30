$42.080.01
The Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for effective combating gambling addiction: what changes for gambling organizers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules for effective combating gambling addiction. Gambling organizers are obliged to identify and respond to risky player behavior.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved new rules for effective combating gambling addiction: what changes for gambling organizers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules that will help combat gambling addiction more effectively. This was reported by the state agency for the regulation of gambling and lotteries PlayCity, according to UNN.

Details

According to the new rules, gambling organizers are obliged to identify risky behavior of players and react to prevent the development of gambling addiction.

The new rules also provide for the following actions:

  • suspension of a player's participation if there are signs of gambling addiction, with a guarantee of payout winnings;
    • the ability to block an account at the player's request;
      • not allowing players to play without established limits on playing time and expenses;
        • reminding players in their personal accounts about time spent in the game and expenses;
          • counseling on responsible gaming and addiction risks.

            The full text of the relevant Cabinet of Ministers resolution is available at the link. At the same time, PlayCity noted that for the first time in Ukraine, the concepts of pathological and problematic gambling behavior have been defined at the regulatory level. This will allow for earlier reaction, before the appearance of clinical symptoms, the agency added.

            Recall

            Earlier, UNN reported that 33 TikTok accounts that illegally advertised gambling were blocked in Ukraine. Another 20 accounts are under consideration: the total audience of the blocked pages is 365 thousand users.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyTechnologies
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Social network
            TikTok
            Ukraine