The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 15722 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 19674 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 23437 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 29859 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 20678 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15824 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13272 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17899 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13975 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52676 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
99%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 23252 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 13850 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 12717 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 16871 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaignJanuary 8, 03:47 PM • 10906 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 8136 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 15711 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 16955 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 29853 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 71762 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37682 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 41013 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64759 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83830 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 125207 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
The Diplomat

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Late in the evening on January 8, the enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons. Explosions are heard in Kyiv and air defense is working, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch

Late in the evening on January 8, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons. This is reported by  UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 11:00 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about several groups of UAVs from the north of Kherson region through the northeast of Mykolaiv region heading towards Kirovohrad region. Later, they reported about groups of UAVs from Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions in the direction of Kyiv region.

Threats of ballistic missile use

- the message says.

Meanwhile, "monitors" indicate that explosions and air defense operations are already being heard in Kyiv. This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Russians are attacking Kyiv. Please stay in safe places!

- Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that air defense forces are working in Kyiv and called on Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

Meanwhile, according to some monitoring channels, there is a threat of the use of the hypersonic ballistic missile "Oreshnik" against Ukraine.

As of 11:55 p.m., an air raid alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on January 8, a 77-year-old woman died, 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

"Russia's mockery of people": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of partners' reaction08.01.26, 12:48 • 3066 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kherson Oblast
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv