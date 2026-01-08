The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch

Late in the evening on January 8, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 11:00 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about several groups of UAVs from the north of Kherson region through the northeast of Mykolaiv region heading towards Kirovohrad region. Later, they reported about groups of UAVs from Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions in the direction of Kyiv region.

Threats of ballistic missile use - the message says.

Meanwhile, "monitors" indicate that explosions and air defense operations are already being heard in Kyiv. This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Russians are attacking Kyiv. Please stay in safe places! - Tkachenko wrote.

In turn, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that air defense forces are working in Kyiv and called on Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

Meanwhile, according to some monitoring channels, there is a threat of the use of the hypersonic ballistic missile "Oreshnik" against Ukraine.

As of 11:55 p.m., an air raid alert has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on January 8, a 77-year-old woman died, 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

