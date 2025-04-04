Kirovohrad Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12439 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21797 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60754 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207145 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119023 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243882 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254940 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126223 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207145 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386044 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306708 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 564 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11970 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41078 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69240 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55170 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kirovohrad Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
News by theme

Murder of Diana Khrienko: the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment

In the Kirovohrad region, Mykola Serednytskyi was found guilty of raping and murdering 16-year-old Diana Khrienko. Despite his denials, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 04:00 PM • 50311 views

In Ukraine, almost 10% of the planned area has been sown with grain: the leaders of the sowing campaign

As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5 thousand hectares.

Economy • March 28, 12:24 PM • 25501 views

56 out of 117 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56 "Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.

War • March 26, 06:59 AM • 13240 views

"Russian strikes on Ukraine, despite its propaganda statements, do not stop": Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a massive Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region. Russians launched almost 200 "Shaheds" and drone simulators this night, there are wounded, including children.

War • March 20, 09:24 AM • 10428 views

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.

War • March 20, 06:39 AM • 109614 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

Enemy UAV activity is recorded in many regions of Ukraine - AF

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.

War • March 17, 08:32 PM • 17921 views

90 out of 174 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 70 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.

War • March 17, 07:06 AM • 17494 views

Kyiv and central regions are under threat: enemy UAVs are attacking

The movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the direction of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions. Air defense forces are ready, residents are urged to take shelter.

War • March 16, 12:06 AM • 84203 views

Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.

Society • March 14, 11:36 PM • 80781 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57574 views

Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.

War • March 10, 06:29 AM • 111004 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 drones: 68 UAVs were shot down, 43 did not reach their targets

At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.

War • March 6, 07:09 AM • 17561 views

Smoke in the Vydubytsky Monastery: what happened in the famous Kyiv shrine

The church of St. Michael's Vydubytsky Monastery in Kyiv caught fire on the ground floor. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Kyiv • February 8, 04:55 PM • 66977 views

Tragic fire in Kirovohrad region: 14-year-old girl killed, two adults in hospital

A fire broke out in a private house in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district, killing a 14-year-old girl. Two adults were injured and hospitalized, and part of the house and property was destroyed by fire.

Crimes and emergencies • February 8, 02:40 PM • 32282 views

Kirovohrad city council deputy organizes scheme with military uniforms

A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 09:46 AM • 24428 views

Two children injured in an accident in Kirovograd region

An accident occurred in the Kirovograd region, injuring four people, including two children born in 2007 and 2016. Rescuers unblocked a girl from a mangled car that ended up in a ditch.

Crimes and emergencies • January 11, 06:23 PM • 25198 views

Unexploded warhead of a Russian missile is neutralized in Kirovohrad region

Explosive experts discovered and destroyed a warhead of a cruise missile in Kirovohrad region by controlled explosion. The experts defused the dangerous device, which was found earlier by local residents.

War • January 2, 05:06 PM • 24831 views

Russian attack in Kirovohrad region: warehouse burns due to debris

In Kirovohrad region, debris from an enemy air target caused a 100-square-meter warehouse to burn down. The fire was localized, and no one was injured.

War • December 25, 08:42 AM • 18179 views

Kirovohrad region: enemy targets critical infrastructure, there are consequences - RMA

As a result of an enemy attack in Kirovograd region, a gas pipe caught fire and damaged windows in houses. No one was injured or killed, and all services are working at the scene.

War • December 25, 07:48 AM • 15095 views

Fires broke out in Kirovohrad region due to Russian attack - RMA

On the morning of November 28, Russian troops attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones. As a result of the strikes, fires occurred, there were no casualties, rescuers are working on the spot.

War • November 28, 07:32 AM • 14870 views

4 out of 6 missiles and 42 drones out of 98 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine, 46 more were lost

On the night of October 19, Ukraine suffered a massive attack from Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 4 guided missiles and 42 enemy drones.

War • October 19, 09:59 AM • 26757 views

Frost and fog: weather forecast for today

On October 19, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with fog in the west. At night, severe frosts in a number of regions, during the day the temperature will be 7-12° Celsius, in Transcarpathia up to 16°.

Society • October 19, 06:17 AM • 28681 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with 135 drones: 80 shot down, about 10 flying in central regions

Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones, of which 80 were shot down by air defense forces. Up to 10 drones are still in the airspace of central Ukraine, 44 have been lost, and 2 flew to Belarus.

War • October 18, 05:51 AM • 24985 views
Exclusive

Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.

Society • October 17, 11:05 AM • 161830 views

Precursors were smuggled from Poland: Prosecutor's Office tells details of liquidation of powerful drug syndicate

Law enforcers dismantled a network of drug trafficking groups that produced almost a ton of psychotropic drugs per month. Over 300 kg of finished product, 15 tons of precursors and equipment worth over UAH 350 million were seized.

Crimes and emergencies • October 17, 09:19 AM • 17131 views

Russian army attacked power facilities in five regions: what is known

Russian attacks damaged power facilities in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. There were blackouts, but most of the damage has been repaired.

War • October 17, 09:14 AM • 15626 views

Kirovohrad region survives 13-hour alert amid Russian “Shahed” attack: enemy drone destroyed

Kirovohrad region experienced the longest night and morning air raid, lasting more than 13 hours. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone, and the wreckage caused a dry grass fire.

War • October 16, 08:14 AM • 13531 views

Air alert in Cherkasy region lasts more than 14 hours

An air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 20:34 on October 15. The threat of enemy use of attack drones remains, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

War • October 16, 08:04 AM • 13592 views

Trying to escape from Ukraine: FSB agent who helped the enemy to attack Pokrovsk detained

Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent from fleeing to Russia, who was passing information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the enemy. A 38-year-old resident of Selydove faces life in prison for high treason.

War • October 16, 07:52 AM • 14750 views