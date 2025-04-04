Kirovohrad Oblast

In the Kirovohrad region, Mykola Serednytskyi was found guilty of raping and murdering 16-year-old Diana Khrienko. Despite his denials, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5 thousand hectares.
On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56 "Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a massive Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region. Russians launched almost 200 "Shaheds" and drone simulators this night, there are wounded, including children.
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.
On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.
The movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the direction of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions. Air defense forces are ready, residents are urged to take shelter.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.
The church of St. Michael's Vydubytsky Monastery in Kyiv caught fire on the ground floor. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
A fire broke out in a private house in the village of Neopalymivka, Kropyvnytskyi district, killing a 14-year-old girl. Two adults were injured and hospitalized, and part of the house and property was destroyed by fire.
A deputy of the city council in Kirovohrad region and his accomplices organized the supply of low-quality clothing for the army. The fraud with military uniforms caused the state losses of over UAH 21 million.
An accident occurred in the Kirovograd region, injuring four people, including two children born in 2007 and 2016. Rescuers unblocked a girl from a mangled car that ended up in a ditch.
Explosive experts discovered and destroyed a warhead of a cruise missile in Kirovohrad region by controlled explosion. The experts defused the dangerous device, which was found earlier by local residents.
In Kirovohrad region, debris from an enemy air target caused a 100-square-meter warehouse to burn down. The fire was localized, and no one was injured.
As a result of an enemy attack in Kirovograd region, a gas pipe caught fire and damaged windows in houses. No one was injured or killed, and all services are working at the scene.
On the morning of November 28, Russian troops attacked the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones. As a result of the strikes, fires occurred, there were no casualties, rescuers are working on the spot.
On the night of October 19, Ukraine suffered a massive attack from Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 4 guided missiles and 42 enemy drones.
On October 19, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with fog in the west. At night, severe frosts in a number of regions, during the day the temperature will be 7-12° Celsius, in Transcarpathia up to 16°.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones, of which 80 were shot down by air defense forces. Up to 10 drones are still in the airspace of central Ukraine, 44 have been lost, and 2 flew to Belarus.
The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.
Law enforcers dismantled a network of drug trafficking groups that produced almost a ton of psychotropic drugs per month. Over 300 kg of finished product, 15 tons of precursors and equipment worth over UAH 350 million were seized.
Russian attacks damaged power facilities in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. There were blackouts, but most of the damage has been repaired.
Kirovohrad region experienced the longest night and morning air raid, lasting more than 13 hours. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone, and the wreckage caused a dry grass fire.
An air alert has been in effect in Cherkasy region since 20:34 on October 15. The threat of enemy use of attack drones remains, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.
Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent from fleeing to Russia, who was passing information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the enemy. A 38-year-old resident of Selydove faces life in prison for high treason.