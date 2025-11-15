$42.060.00
01:07 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
In Kyiv region, a suspect was detained for the murder of a serviceman who was lured under the pretext of selling a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

In Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murdering a serviceman. The perpetrator lured the victim under the pretext of selling a car and shot him to seize his money.

In Kyiv region, a suspect was detained for the murder of a serviceman who was lured under the pretext of selling a car

In the Kyiv region, police detained a man suspected of the brutal murder of a serviceman who was lured into a fictitious car sale. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv region police, Andriy Nebytov, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the soldier's mother reported his disappearance to the police - the man went to buy an old VAZ car and stopped responding.

Later, the body of the defender was found in a forest on the border of Kirovohrad region and Cherkasy region. He had a gunshot wound.

A previously convicted 50-year-old man from Kirovohrad region lured the defender, who survived at the front, into a trap under the guise of selling a car and coldly shot him for money.

- Nebytov writes.

The suspect already had a criminal past - in 2017, he was prosecuted for illegal possession of weapons. Now, according to the police, he used a weapon for an armed robbery and murder.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast