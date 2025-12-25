SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
09:37 AM • 68 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 872 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 2656 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 5554 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 35878 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 54542 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30439 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44493 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48279 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 24062 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
Publications
Exclusives
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 35878 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 26599 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44493 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48279 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully hit the seaport of Temryuk and the Orenburg gas processing plant. This led to fires and the suspension of the technological process at the enterprise.

SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully hit two important oil and gas facilities in the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The first target of the attack was the seaport of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai. Two oil product tanks are burning there. The fire area is about 2,000 square meters. 70 people and 18 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Later, a Christmas "greeting" from the SBU also reached the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant. This is the world's largest gas chemical complex, which processes 37.5 billion m³ of gas per year.

As a result of the drone attack, gas ignited in the pipeline of the 3U-70 unit's overpass, which cleans raw gas from hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide. The technological process at the enterprise was suspended. The FIRMS service, which tracks fires in real time around the world, recorded fires at the plant.

The SBU continues systemic strikes on oil and gas facilities of the Russian Federation. Each of them hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign exchange earnings, complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army. The SBU will continue to conduct special operations to create additional pressure on the Russian economy.

- an informed source in the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow24.12.25, 13:12 • 24062 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine