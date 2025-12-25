SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully hit two important oil and gas facilities in the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The first target of the attack was the seaport of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai. Two oil product tanks are burning there. The fire area is about 2,000 square meters. 70 people and 18 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Later, a Christmas "greeting" from the SBU also reached the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant. This is the world's largest gas chemical complex, which processes 37.5 billion m³ of gas per year.

As a result of the drone attack, gas ignited in the pipeline of the 3U-70 unit's overpass, which cleans raw gas from hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide. The technological process at the enterprise was suspended. The FIRMS service, which tracks fires in real time around the world, recorded fires at the plant.

The SBU continues systemic strikes on oil and gas facilities of the Russian Federation. Each of them hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign exchange earnings, complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army. The SBU will continue to conduct special operations to create additional pressure on the Russian economy. - an informed source in the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

