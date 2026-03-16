Largest dog breeds in the world

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In total, there are more than 400 dog breeds. Cynologists divide them into 3 types: large, medium, and small. Today, UNN talks about the largest dog breeds.

Large dog breeds always attract attention: some are afraid, while others, on the contrary, admire them. We will not only look at the largest dog breeds but also dispel the most popular myth about them - whether all large dogs are really aggressive and evil.

Often, our perception of large dogs is mistaken. From childhood, we get the impression that they are evil, aggressive, and uncontrollable, while small dogs are cute and good.

But in practice, this is not at all the case. The animal's character is primarily influenced by the owner. If a large dog grew up in a friendly atmosphere, where good treatment was combined with kindness and affection, then its character will be appropriate. Due to their large size, dogs are self-confident and calm. They adore people and children and are friendly towards other animals.

The largest dog in the world

The officially largest recognized dog breed in the world is the English Mastiff. This breed is famous not only for its size but also for its wonderful character. It is characterized by tenderness, love, and devotion. Despite its colossal size, the Mastiff is distinguished by its steel endurance and absolutely does not react to minor provocations. It is called a gentle giant precisely because of its good nature.

The English Mastiff has impressive dimensions. The weight of adult males usually ranges from 75 to 100 kg, while females weigh from 54 to 77 kg. A dog of this breed named Zorba entered the Guinness Book of Records as the heaviest and longest dog in the world. Its dimensions are impressive: the dog's weight was almost 156 kg, and its length reached 2.5 meters.

Although historically Mastiffs were used as powerful guard dogs and even fighters in ancient arenas, the modern English Mastiff is an ideal companion.

They become strongly attached to their family and are always ready to protect it. Often, their size and confident appearance alone are enough to deter an ill-wisher. Thanks to their gentle temperament, they are careful with children, although due to their enormous size, games with children should still be supervised. This is not a hyperactive dog. Most of the day, this giant will happily spend peacefully dozing on its mat at its owner's feet.

Largest dog breeds

In the world of cynology, there is a separate category - giant dog breeds. Traditionally, it includes animals whose adult weight exceeds 45-50 kilograms, and whose height at the withers starts from 65-70 centimeters.

In addition to the English Mastiff, there are several other breeds in the world that impress with their size:

Great Dane: the tallest dog in the world. Dogs of this breed also distinguished themselves in the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest in the world, their height reaching 111.8 cm;

St. Bernard: legendary rescuers from the Swiss Alps. These are incredibly strong, massive, and fluffy dogs, distinguished by boundless kindness, patience, and love for children;

Newfoundland: also known as diving dogs. Thanks to their thick waterproof coat and webbed feet, they are excellent swimmers. They are extremely friendly and positive;

Irish Wolfhound: a swift and tall hunter with a harsh coat. Despite their stern appearance and the fact that in the past they were wolf hunters, at home they are extremely calm and vulnerable dogs;

Leonberger: a breed developed in Germany with the aim of creating a dog similar to a lion (the symbol of the city of Leonberg). These are powerful, self-confident, but non-aggressive companions.

All of them have very similar characters, united by one common psychological trait - balance. Giants love to always be near their owner, they have an incredibly big heart. Also, they do not like long and exhausting walks, they prefer to nap. Of course, there is also a downside: all large dog breeds are prone to hip dysplasia, heart and stomach problems, which requires very careful control over nutrition and exercise.

Large dog breeds: pros and cons of keeping them

The decision to share your home with a large dog is a step that is guaranteed to bring a lot of joy, but at the same time will require serious responsibility. Life not only with a large dog but with a giant dog is fundamentally different from keeping small or medium breeds.

Pros of keeping them

stable psyche and calmness: large dogs generally have a very balanced temperament. They rarely suffer from hysteria, are not prone to causeless barking, and will not get underfoot 24/7;

with proper socialization, giants are characterized by amazing patience. They often allow children things that a small terrier would never tolerate;

most giants only need short walks at a leisurely pace. They do not require multi-hour marathons behind a bicycle, like huskies or pointers.

Cons of keeping them

everything related to a large dog costs more. This includes huge portions of quality food, ammunition, larger dosages of medicine, and higher vet bills;

an untrained 80-kilogram dog that lunges at a cat can easily knock an adult person off their feet. You must have enough physical strength to restrain your pet in an emergency;

many large breeds have increased salivation. In addition, large paws bring significantly more dirt and sand into the house after a walk in the rain;

a trip to the vet or on vacation will require a spacious car, as such a dog may simply not fit in the cabin of a regular sedan.

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