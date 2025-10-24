$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway hosted Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska: they discussed children's mental healthVideo

Olena Zelenska met with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, discussing humanitarian support, the reconstruction of social infrastructure, and children's mental health. Zelenska thanked Norway for its assistance, particularly highlighting its participation in the Bring Kids Back UA coalition and the creation of mental health spaces for teenagers.

Society • October 24, 01:09 PM
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

Politics • October 24, 05:49 AM
Lithuania protested to Russia over airspace violation by Russian aircraft

Two Russian aircraft, a Su-30 and an Il-78, violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, flying 700 meters near Kybartai. The country's security level has not changed, and Lithuanian services and NATO allies reacted appropriately.

Politics • October 24, 05:49 AM
World Kangaroo Day and International Diplomats Day: what else is celebrated on October 24

Today, October 24, marks World Kangaroo Day, dedicated to the protection of the largest marsupial mammal. Also celebrated is International Diplomats Day, which honors their role in maintaining peace.

Society • October 24, 03:12 AM
Russian fighter jets violated Lithuanian airspace: Nausėda called the incident a blatant violation of international lawVideo

Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it a blatant violation of international law.

Politics • October 23, 06:44 PM
Trump to meet Xi Jinping next Thursday - White House

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30. The meeting will take place before Trump returns to Washington.

News of the World • October 23, 06:05 PM
US Congress considers bill to strengthen NATO's eastern flank security: why it's important for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives is considering H. R.5793, a bill that defines US security policy priorities for nine NATO member states. The document provides for providing Ukraine with the necessary security assistance to deter Russian aggression, which could threaten NATO allies.

Politics • October 23, 03:23 PM
Costa's team reworks European Council conclusions to persuade Belgium to support loan to Ukraine - media

The team of European Council President António Costa is changing the conclusions to persuade Belgium to support a €140 billion loan to Ukraine. EU leaders are discussing new wording that addresses the red lines of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Politics • October 23, 02:54 PM
EU reveals details of 19th sanctions package: almost 120 vessels and 44 companies under restrictionsPhoto

The Official Journal of the EU has published the content of the 19th sanctions package, adopted on October 23. The restrictions apply to 116 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and 44 legal entities from various countries, including Russia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Thailand.

Economy • October 23, 09:18 AM
Today, the EU will approve funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027 - Costa

The European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026-2027, including the procurement of military equipment. European Council President António Costa stated that support would continue "as long as it takes," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Putin.

Politics • October 23, 08:21 AM
Rubio said the US still wants to meet with Russia after sanctions

The US, despite imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, still wants to meet with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in cooperation to achieve peace.

Politics • October 23, 06:52 AM
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails

The European Union has adopted its 19th package of sanctions, targeting Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU is also restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter destabilization.

Politics • October 23, 06:36 AM
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals details

The US has decided on full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This happened after numerous attempts to start negotiations on ending the war.

Economy • October 23, 06:25 AM
100 billion euros of reparations credit will go to military needs and another 40 billion to the budget: Ukraine's representative to the IMF announced expectations

Of the EU's 185 billion euro reparations credit, 40 billion will cover Ukraine's budget needs, 100 billion will go to military needs, and 45 billion euros will cover the ERA program. The European Commission is working on the implementation mechanism, and the instrument is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2026.

Economy • October 22, 05:52 PM
Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters

The summit between the US and Russian presidents in Hungary has been postponed, as Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

Politics • October 21, 05:57 PM
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg

European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which includes a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be monitored by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 05:01 PM
Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" over refusal to provide corridor for Putin's plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" after refusing to provide a safe air corridor for Vladimir Putin's plane. The Russian diplomat stated that the Polish authorities are allegedly provoking Ukraine and are ready to carry out their own "terrorist acts."

Politics • October 21, 04:08 PM
Pentagon spokesman responded to journalists in a childish game style over the Secretary of Defense's tie, which resembled the Russian tricolor.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded in a childish game style to a HuffPost question about U. S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's tie, which resembled the Russian flag. This incident became part of a media dispute about patriotism and symbolism that began after a similar response from the White House spokeswoman.

Politics • October 21, 02:38 PM
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 1956

Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that a possible meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia on October 23 in Budapest would coincide with the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution in Hungary by Soviet troops. The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized the negligence in choosing the date and place of the meeting.

Politics • October 21, 01:20 PM
Rubio and Lavrov's meeting was planned in Budapest on October 30 - FT citing a German official

The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled for October 30 in Budapest. This meeting was supposed to precede a possible US-Russia summit.

Politics • October 21, 12:44 PM
Russia's tactics are killing people and terrorizing with cold: Zelenskyy on the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian tactics remain unchanged – killing civilians and terrorizing with cold. He reported on restoration efforts in Chernihiv and Sumy regions after attacks on energy infrastructure.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 11:19 AM
In Japan, a woman became head of government for the first time: Sanae Takaichi became prime minister

Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first female head of government, garnering 237 votes.

News of the World • October 21, 08:24 AM
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideo

Spain will transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy system, Andriy Sybiha announced after a meeting with José Manuel Albares. Military-technical cooperation and increased sanctions pressure on Russia were also discussed.

Society • October 21, 01:40 AM
Trump expects "very fair" deal with China

Trump said he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expected a very fair deal to be concluded.

News of the World • October 20, 06:45 PM
Iranian leader rejected Trump's offer of talks and denied destruction of nuclear infrastructure - media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's offer of talks and refuted his statements about the destruction of Iranian nuclear infrastructure. Khamenei called the US actions interference and coercion, emphasizing that Iran has exclusively civilian nuclear goals.

News of the World • October 20, 05:12 PM
26 EU countries supported the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate Russia's crime of aggression - Kallas

26 EU member states have committed to joining the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This brings closer the start of the tribunal's work, which will investigate crimes of aggression.

Politics • October 20, 03:45 PM
"Putin will only negotiate when he believes he is losing": Kallas called for increased pressure on Russia

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is not interested in peace and called for increased pressure on Russia. This week, the EU plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions and use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense.

Politics • October 20, 03:37 PM
A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responsible for preparing the summit, held a constructive discussion of the agreements. The meeting took place on October 16 to prepare for a possible summit between the leaders.

Politics • October 20, 03:21 PM
Colombia recalled its ambassador from the US after a series of events in the region and Trump's accusations

Colombia recalled its ambassador in Washington after US Navy attacks on boats in the Caribbean and restrictions on aid to Bogota. The US President called the Colombian President an "illegal drug lord," which exacerbated relations.

News of the World • October 20, 03:09 PM
Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to London to attend a meeting of the coalition of the willing, co-chaired by Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz. The coalition aims to unite countries to protect the peace agreement in Ukraine.

Politics • October 20, 03:08 PM