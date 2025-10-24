Olena Zelenska met with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, discussing humanitarian support, the reconstruction of social infrastructure, and children's mental health. Zelenska thanked Norway for its assistance, particularly highlighting its participation in the Bring Kids Back UA coalition and the creation of mental health spaces for teenagers.
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.
Today, October 24, marks World Kangaroo Day, dedicated to the protection of the largest marsupial mammal. Also celebrated is International Diplomats Day, which honors their role in maintaining peace.
Two Russian military aircraft from the Kaliningrad region violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called it a blatant violation of international law.
US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30. The meeting will take place before Trump returns to Washington.
The US House of Representatives is considering H. R.5793, a bill that defines US security policy priorities for nine NATO member states. The document provides for providing Ukraine with the necessary security assistance to deter Russian aggression, which could threaten NATO allies.
The team of European Council President António Costa is changing the conclusions to persuade Belgium to support a €140 billion loan to Ukraine. EU leaders are discussing new wording that addresses the red lines of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
The Official Journal of the EU has published the content of the 19th sanctions package, adopted on October 23. The restrictions apply to 116 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and 44 legal entities from various countries, including Russia, Hong Kong, China, India, and Thailand.
The European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026-2027, including the procurement of military equipment. European Council President António Costa stated that support would continue "as long as it takes," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Putin.
The US, despite imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, still wants to meet with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in cooperation to achieve peace.
The European Union has adopted its 19th package of sanctions, targeting Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU is also restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter destabilization.
The US has decided on full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This happened after numerous attempts to start negotiations on ending the war.
Of the EU's 185 billion euro reparations credit, 40 billion will cover Ukraine's budget needs, 100 billion will go to military needs, and 45 billion euros will cover the ERA program. The European Commission is working on the implementation mechanism, and the instrument is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2026.
The summit between the US and Russian presidents in Hungary has been postponed, as Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.
European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which includes a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be monitored by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" after refusing to provide a safe air corridor for Vladimir Putin's plane. The Russian diplomat stated that the Polish authorities are allegedly provoking Ukraine and are ready to carry out their own "terrorist acts."
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded in a childish game style to a HuffPost question about U. S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's tie, which resembled the Russian flag. This incident became part of a media dispute about patriotism and symbolism that began after a similar response from the White House spokeswoman.
Sergiy Kyslytsya noted that a possible meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia on October 23 in Budapest would coincide with the 69th anniversary of the suppression of the revolution in Hungary by Soviet troops. The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized the negligence in choosing the date and place of the meeting.
The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister was scheduled for October 30 in Budapest. This meeting was supposed to precede a possible US-Russia summit.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian tactics remain unchanged – killing civilians and terrorizing with cold. He reported on restoration efforts in Chernihiv and Sumy regions after attacks on energy infrastructure.
Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first female head of government, garnering 237 votes.
Spain will transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy system, Andriy Sybiha announced after a meeting with José Manuel Albares. Military-technical cooperation and increased sanctions pressure on Russia were also discussed.
Trump said he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expected a very fair deal to be concluded.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's offer of talks and refuted his statements about the destruction of Iranian nuclear infrastructure. Khamenei called the US actions interference and coercion, emphasizing that Iran has exclusively civilian nuclear goals.
26 EU member states have committed to joining the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This brings closer the start of the tribunal's work, which will investigate crimes of aggression.
EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia is not interested in peace and called for increased pressure on Russia. This week, the EU plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions and use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responsible for preparing the summit, held a constructive discussion of the agreements. The meeting took place on October 16 to prepare for a possible summit between the leaders.
Colombia recalled its ambassador in Washington after US Navy attacks on boats in the Caribbean and restrictions on aid to Bogota. The US President called the Colombian President an "illegal drug lord," which exacerbated relations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to London to attend a meeting of the coalition of the willing, co-chaired by Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz. The coalition aims to unite countries to protect the peace agreement in Ukraine.