Artificial intelligence is one of the key tools of modern Ukrainian diplomacy: Vadym Popko

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming into a powerful tool of modern Ukrainian diplomacy, helping to combat disinformation and protect national interests in the context of hybrid warfare. Vadym Popko, a professor at the Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, writes about this in his blog on RBC-Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Based on the analysis of student works at the II All-Ukrainian Essay Contest on the topic "Modern Ukrainian Diplomacy: Synergy of Human and Artificial Intelligence in Protecting National Interests," the author draws attention to innovative ideas from young people for integrating AI into diplomatic practice.

In particular, it refers to students' interest in hybrid information warfare and the topic of fake news that the aggressor country spreads about Ukraine. Popko emphasizes that the students' conclusion is unanimous: Ukraine must transition from a situational to an institutional technological model of countering disinformation.

"For this, we need changes in educational programs, qualitatively new analytical centers, the use of the full potential of AI, and the development of strategic communications. In the context of hybrid warfare, this is not just important, but critically necessary for strengthening national security," the professor notes.

He emphasizes that the contest participants are already familiar with domestic initiatives for the digital transformation of diplomacy and, as an example, cite the AI avatar "Victoria AI," created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for consultations and providing consular comments. Vadym Popko also noted that students highlight the need to introduce "Data Embassy" for data protection, similar to the Estonian model, and the inter-university network "CheckUA" for OSINT and media analysis. These initiatives, according to the professor, will help strengthen the country's cybersecurity.

Vadym Popko notes that the contestants pay special attention to the ethical aspects of AI due to the lack of transparency and the risks of algorithmic bias. For example, the winner of the contest, Kateryna Mashoshyna, a 4th-year student of the Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, proposed creating an "ethical quantum mirror" to address this issue. Its essence is that the system blocks manipulations even before human intervention.

"Fixing every variable, line of code, and decision is indeed capable of acting as a safeguard against biases and manipulations, and when 'cognitive dissonance' arises, it will act as a 'red flag' for immediate human intervention. Thus, human intelligence remains paramount," Vadym Popko quotes the winner's work.

The professor believes that student ideas can form the basis of a roadmap for the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and higher education institutions to create modern ethical AI diplomacy, institutionalize digital tools, and form a new generation of Ukrainian diplomats.