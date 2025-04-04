$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20368 views

One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation

Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.

News of the World • March 15, 03:40 AM • 17645 views

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.

War • March 13, 02:12 PM • 20949 views

Kuwait has released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors

Kuwait released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors, who had been detained on drug-related charges. The release took place after a visit by a US special envoy.

News of the World • March 12, 10:27 PM • 12679 views

The USA halts funding for UN project in Ukraine - OHCHR

The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.

Politics • March 11, 12:37 PM • 25618 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Economy • March 1, 10:59 AM • 45541 views

Oil prices were little changed after the increase in US stockpiles

Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.

Economy • February 20, 12:46 PM • 24095 views

Umerov gets two new deputies: who they are and what they will be responsible for

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yevhen Moysiuk and Valeriy Churkin as deputy ministers of defense. Moisyuk will be responsible for the development of the Defense Forces, while Churkin will be in charge of military technology and innovation.

War • February 7, 02:45 PM • 31665 views

Quran burner shot dead in Stockholm during TikTok broadcast

38-year-old Salvan Momika, known for burning Korans in Sweden, was shot dead in his apartment in Södertälje. The incident occurred during a live broadcast on TikTok, and police confirmed his death from a gunshot wound.

News of the World • January 30, 09:58 AM • 30046 views

Iraqi lawmakers approve bill that critics say legalizes child marriage

The Iraqi parliament has passed amendments to the Personal Status Law that expand the powers of Islamic courts in family matters. Human rights activists warn that this could legalize child marriage and violate women's rights.

News of the World • January 22, 12:03 PM • 29178 views

India's oil refining giant increases oil imports from the Middle East amid slowdown in Russian supplies

Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking for alternative oil supplies from the Middle East due to the reduction in Russian imports. India's purchases of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since December last year due to tighter sanctions.

Economy • December 31, 09:58 AM • 21102 views

More than 122 million: the number of displaced people around the world has increased

In 2024, the number of displaced people in the world increased by 5 million compared to last year. The biggest crisis is in Syria, where 13.8 million people have become refugees inside and outside the country.

News of the World • December 29, 01:07 PM • 26789 views

Mass grave of Kurdish women and children from the time of Saddam Hussein found in Iraq

In southern Iraq, the remains of hundreds of Kurdish women and children were exhumed from a mass grave. The victims were probably executed by Saddam Hussein's regime in the 1980s.

News of the World • December 27, 09:17 AM • 17107 views

The US warns of the threat of ISIS' return after the fall of the Assad regime

The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.

News of the World • December 19, 08:45 AM • 15052 views

British intelligence prevents assassination attempt on Pope Francis in Iraq

During Pope Francis' visit to Iraq in 2021, British intelligence prevented a terrorist attack. Suicide bombers, including a woman with explosives, were planning an attack in Mosul.

News of the World • December 18, 03:41 PM • 18608 views

Pope says he escaped double assassination attempt during visit to Iraq 2021

In his new autobiography, Pope Francis spoke about an attempted terrorist attack against him in Iraq in 2021. British intelligence warned of suicide bombers, who were later neutralized by the Iraqi police.

News of the World • December 18, 12:58 AM • 19204 views

Assad makes his first statement after fleeing Syria: Media release details

Bashar al-Assad said that he remained in Damascus until the evening of December 8 and had no plans to flee the country. Reuters and Bloomberg claim that the escape was organized by Russian intelligence without warning his family.

News of the World • December 16, 01:17 PM • 15394 views

Biden is ready to cooperate with the Syrian opposition after the fall of the Assad regime

The US president expressed support for the transfer of power in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime. Washington plans to strengthen cooperation with regional allies and contribute to the development of a democratic Syria.

News of the World • December 8, 07:12 PM • 35126 views

ISIS supporter suspected of spying at Christmas market detained in Germany

Augsburg police have arrested a 37-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq who was spying on a Christmas market. The man had connections with IS and published extremist materials on social networks.

News of the World • December 6, 02:38 PM • 18319 views

Media: US President-elect Trump may change his nominee for Pentagon chief

Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Pete Hagel as US Secretary of Defense. The reason for the possible replacement was allegations about Hagesse's personal life and doubts about his confirmation by the Senate.

News of the World • December 4, 07:15 PM • 32583 views

Fuel oil smuggling network provides Ірану 1 billion for Iran and its henchmen

Up to 750,000 tons of contraband fuel oil pass through Iraq every month, bringing Iran and its allies about. 1 billion a year. The scheme intensified after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani came to power in 2022.

News of the World • December 3, 04:10 PM • 18086 views

Patriotism, Christianity, and weapons: what Trump's tattoos mean for the US Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and possible candidate for US Secretary of Defense, is covered with numerous tattoos. Most of them are dedicated to the Christian faith, American patriotism and military service.

News of the World • November 14, 04:10 PM • 21447 views

US strikes Iranian targets in Syria and Yemen

The U. S. military attacked weapons depots and logistics centers of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Yemen. The U.S. command declared its readiness to continue to protect its personnel and partners in the region.

News of the World • November 13, 09:42 AM • 20170 views

Trump is planning appoints veteran Fox News host Pete Hagel as new US Secretary of Defense

Pete Hughes, a U. S. National Guard officer and Fox News host, has been appointed Secretary of Defense. He has military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan and has led veterans' organizations.

News of the World • November 13, 01:25 AM • 21968 views

Iraq wants to allow adult men to marry 9-year-old girls

Iraqi authorities may pass an amendment lowering the age of consent to marriage from 18 to 9 for girls and 15 for boys. The bill would also deny women the right to divorce, inheritance and child custody.

News of the World • November 11, 04:24 PM • 21763 views

American marine volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed while trying to break through the russian border

Corey Navrotsky, a 41-year-old retired U. S. Marine sergeant, was killed on October 27 on the border with the bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service joined the Ukrainian forces in September of this year.

War • November 4, 06:54 PM • 32416 views

Oil prices have risen sharply due to a possible Iranian attack on Israel

Brent and WTI crude oil rose by more than $1 due to reports that Iran is preparing to strike Israel from Iraq. Prices were also affected by expectations that OPEC+ would postpone production cuts.

Economy • November 1, 09:54 AM • 18729 views

Iran is preparing a large-scale attack on Israel from Iraq before the US elections

Iran plans to attack Israel from Iraq using drones and ballistic missiles. The attack could take place before the November 5 US presidential election with the participation of Iraqi pro-Iranian militias.

News of the World • October 31, 11:48 PM • 19564 views

Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot

Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.

News of the World • October 28, 02:25 PM • 17953 views

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.

News of the World • October 27, 07:14 AM • 18402 views