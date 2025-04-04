The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.
Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
Kuwait released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors, who had been detained on drug-related charges. The release took place after a visit by a US special envoy.
The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.
India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.
Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Yevhen Moysiuk and Valeriy Churkin as deputy ministers of defense. Moisyuk will be responsible for the development of the Defense Forces, while Churkin will be in charge of military technology and innovation.
38-year-old Salvan Momika, known for burning Korans in Sweden, was shot dead in his apartment in Södertälje. The incident occurred during a live broadcast on TikTok, and police confirmed his death from a gunshot wound.
The Iraqi parliament has passed amendments to the Personal Status Law that expand the powers of Islamic courts in family matters. Human rights activists warn that this could legalize child marriage and violate women's rights.
Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking for alternative oil supplies from the Middle East due to the reduction in Russian imports. India's purchases of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since December last year due to tighter sanctions.
In 2024, the number of displaced people in the world increased by 5 million compared to last year. The biggest crisis is in Syria, where 13.8 million people have become refugees inside and outside the country.
In southern Iraq, the remains of hundreds of Kurdish women and children were exhumed from a mass grave. The victims were probably executed by Saddam Hussein's regime in the 1980s.
The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.
During Pope Francis' visit to Iraq in 2021, British intelligence prevented a terrorist attack. Suicide bombers, including a woman with explosives, were planning an attack in Mosul.
In his new autobiography, Pope Francis spoke about an attempted terrorist attack against him in Iraq in 2021. British intelligence warned of suicide bombers, who were later neutralized by the Iraqi police.
Bashar al-Assad said that he remained in Damascus until the evening of December 8 and had no plans to flee the country. Reuters and Bloomberg claim that the escape was organized by Russian intelligence without warning his family.
The US president expressed support for the transfer of power in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime. Washington plans to strengthen cooperation with regional allies and contribute to the development of a democratic Syria.
Augsburg police have arrested a 37-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq who was spying on a Christmas market. The man had connections with IS and published extremist materials on social networks.
Donald Trump is considering the candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to replace Pete Hagel as US Secretary of Defense. The reason for the possible replacement was allegations about Hagesse's personal life and doubts about his confirmation by the Senate.
Up to 750,000 tons of contraband fuel oil pass through Iraq every month, bringing Iran and its allies about. 1 billion a year. The scheme intensified after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani came to power in 2022.
Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and possible candidate for US Secretary of Defense, is covered with numerous tattoos. Most of them are dedicated to the Christian faith, American patriotism and military service.
The U. S. military attacked weapons depots and logistics centers of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Yemen. The U.S. command declared its readiness to continue to protect its personnel and partners in the region.
Pete Hughes, a U. S. National Guard officer and Fox News host, has been appointed Secretary of Defense. He has military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan and has led veterans' organizations.
Iraqi authorities may pass an amendment lowering the age of consent to marriage from 18 to 9 for girls and 15 for boys. The bill would also deny women the right to divorce, inheritance and child custody.
Corey Navrotsky, a 41-year-old retired U. S. Marine sergeant, was killed on October 27 on the border with the bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service joined the Ukrainian forces in September of this year.
Brent and WTI crude oil rose by more than $1 due to reports that Iran is preparing to strike Israel from Iraq. Prices were also affected by expectations that OPEC+ would postpone production cuts.
Iran plans to attack Israel from Iraq using drones and ballistic missiles. The attack could take place before the November 5 US presidential election with the participation of Iraqi pro-Iranian militias.
Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.
The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.