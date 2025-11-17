Iraq discusses temporary lifting of US sanctions against Lukoil – Reuters
The Iraqi government plans to appeal to the US Treasury Department for a six-month waiver of sanctions against Lukoil. This would provide more time to sell the company's stake in the West Qurna-2 oil field.
The Iraqi government is considering asking the US Treasury Department for a six-month waiver of sanctions against Lukoil to give it more time to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 oil field, three Iraqi energy officials told Reuters, UNN reports.
Details
Lukoil's field is a big chunk to chew on
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has ruled out the possibility of the state buying Lukoil's stake, saying the project is too large for Iraqi state-owned companies.
According to officials, Iraq is aware of at least three potential buyers – one Chinese and two Western companies – but their names have not been disclosed. Lukoil did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, the prime minister's office said.
