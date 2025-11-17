Iraq discusses temporary lifting of US sanctions against Lukoil – Reuters

The Iraqi government is considering asking the US Treasury Department for a six-month waiver of sanctions against Lukoil to give it more time to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 oil field, three Iraqi energy officials told Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Lukoil's field is a big chunk to chew on – one of the officials noted.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has ruled out the possibility of the state buying Lukoil's stake, saying the project is too large for Iraqi state-owned companies.

Russian oil plummets to record low ahead of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

According to officials, Iraq is aware of at least three potential buyers – one Chinese and two Western companies – but their names have not been disclosed. Lukoil did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with former Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, the prime minister's office said.

Britain suspends sanctions against Lukoil for the sake of refinery operations in Bulgaria