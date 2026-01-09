Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka arrived in Ukraine this morning for a visit, Denik N reports, writes UNN.

Details

He is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv. He is accompanied on the trip by, among others, lawmaker and honorary president of Motoristů Filip Turek.

As the publication notes, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight, including on Kyiv and the Lviv region. Media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, wrote that Russia also used the new Oreshnik missile. "Due to the attacks, the train with Macinka arrived in Kyiv with a delay," the publication writes.

As iDNES writes, Macinka has already made a statement.

"Russia met me here with missile strikes that were not very far from us, so we are also interested in the state of peace negotiations," Macinka said during the trip.

Macinka also "praised Ukraine's efforts to fulfill the peace demands of the US and Russia and criticized the Russian side," the publication writes. "Ukraine has been willing to make a number of concessions in recent months, which Russia has not done," he said. Macinka stated that he had been negotiating this trip with Sybiha since the December holidays. According to him, it is important to maintain intensive contacts with the Ukrainian side. "One thing is the war, another is Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic," he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko invited Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Ukraine in December after his appointment. The country's Minister of Defense Jaromír Zuna was also invited to Ukraine and initially announced a planned trip. However, SPD leader Tomio Okamura later stated that Zuna had not accepted the invitation.

