The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
On March 30, on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, in the Tisa River, border guards discovered the body of a drowned man. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the incident.
In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.
Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.
Border guards use modern technology, aviation and special equipment to patrol vulnerable areas of the border. This will help to more effectively counter offenses.
The SBU has banned the entry to Ukraine of the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports the war of the Russian Federation. She wrote letters to Putin and spread Kremlin narratives.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.
In Bucharest, about 1500 supporters of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu protested against the refusal of his registration for the presidential elections. Tear gas was used during clashes with the police.
The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania refused to register the candidacy of far-right politician Kelin Georgescu for the May elections. The decision was made by 10 votes to four and can be appealed to the Constitutional Court.
The controversial presidential candidate of Romania, Kelin Georgescu, has submitted documents to participate in the new electoral race, which will take place on May 4. However, his candidacy may be rejected due to a criminal record and accusations of forming fascist groups.
6 people have been detained in Romania on suspicion of treason and collaboration with Russia. The group planned to seize power, change the constitutional order and the name of the country, and its members traveled to Moscow to seek support.
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the Russian military attaché and his deputy in Bucharest as persona non grata. The decision was made due to violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.
In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.
The Romanian Senate has passed a law allowing the destruction of drones that illegally cross the country's airspace. The document provides for quick decision-making on neutralizing drones by local commanders.
Kelin Georgescu, who won 23% in the first round of elections, is detained for questioning by the Romanian Prosecutor General's Office. He is suspected of creating a fascist organization and acting against the constitutional order.
Border guards rescued a violator who had been wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions for two days without food and water. The man survived an encounter with a pack of wolves, almost drowned twice in swamps, and came across a minefield.
The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.
Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.
The British plan calls for the deployment of 30,000 EU peacekeepers to protect Ukraine's strategic cities. Experts believe the plan is unlikely due to the refusal of EU countries and Russia's position on NATO troops.
The British prime minister will propose a plan to deploy a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. The United States is to provide air support from bases in Eastern Europe.
Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River without knowing how to swim. The offender, who had been carried away by the current for 50 meters, was found frozen with cut hands.
France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.