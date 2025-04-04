$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15879 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29042 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64950 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214044 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122741 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132036 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3178 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14322 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45571 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Romania

News by theme

Scanners for inspecting railway containers will be installed in Ukraine at the border: what is known

The first scanning systems for inspecting railway wagons at the border with Poland will appear in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This should speed up customs procedures and detect contraband.

Economy • March 31, 08:59 AM • 20352 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

A man's body was found in the Tisa again: border guards are establishing the identity

On March 30, on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, in the Tisa River, border guards discovered the body of a drowned man. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the incident.

Society • March 30, 07:51 AM • 40404 views

Danger from the sea: Russia holds 2 missile carriers

In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 29, 04:46 AM • 15879 views

Romania wants to strengthen NATO's position in the Black Sea

The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

War • March 29, 12:25 AM • 35362 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views
Exclusive

Ukrainian know-how from the Ministry of Health: how a new resolution destroys small pharmacies

The CMU resolution will be challenged in court due to violations and the threat of pharmacies closing in villages. The Ministry of Health does not listen to small businesses, protecting only manufacturers, which will lead to a shortage of medicines.

Economy • March 27, 12:45 PM • 372860 views

Romania and Bulgaria concerned about US-Russia talks on Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.

War • March 24, 10:58 AM • 110734 views

The protection of the Ukrainian border with Romania and Hungary has been strengthened

Border guards use modern technology, aviation and special equipment to patrol vulnerable areas of the border. This will help to more effectively counter offenses.

Society • March 22, 11:43 AM • 479991 views

Pro-Russian Romanian politician Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years: what is known

The SBU has banned the entry to Ukraine of the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports the war of the Russian Federation. She wrote letters to Putin and spread Kremlin narratives.

Politics • March 17, 04:48 PM • 65245 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

Measles in Europe: WHO reports doubling of cases amid vaccination decline after COVID

In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.

Health • March 13, 03:00 PM • 15825 views

Mass clashes occurred in Romania over the ban on Georgescu participating in the elections

In Bucharest, about 1500 supporters of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu protested against the refusal of his registration for the presidential elections. Tear gas was used during clashes with the police.

Politics • March 10, 03:18 AM • 125881 views

Georgescu was banned from participating in the Romanian presidential elections

The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania refused to register the candidacy of far-right politician Kelin Georgescu for the May elections. The decision was made by 10 votes to four and can be appealed to the Constitutional Court.

News of the World • March 9, 07:07 PM • 20476 views

Right-wing populist Georgescu has announced his candidacy, but may not make it to the presidential elections in Romania

The controversial presidential candidate of Romania, Kelin Georgescu, has submitted documents to participate in the new electoral race, which will take place on May 4. However, his candidacy may be rejected due to a criminal record and accusations of forming fascist groups.

News of the World • March 7, 07:30 PM • 21530 views

They wanted to change the name of the country: 6 suspects in treason detained in Romania

6 people have been detained in Romania on suspicion of treason and collaboration with Russia. The group planned to seize power, change the constitutional order and the name of the country, and its members traveled to Moscow to seek support.

News of the World • March 6, 12:13 PM • 18257 views

Romania declared the military attaché of the Russian Federation and his deputy as persona non grata

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the Russian military attaché and his deputy in Bucharest as persona non grata. The decision was made due to violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Politics • March 5, 03:27 PM • 19321 views

Men detained in Bukovyna, one of whom paid $20,000 to cross into Romania

Border guards detained two people trying to illegally cross the border with Romania. One of the offenders paid the “guide” $20,000 for the promised safe passage.

Society • March 1, 11:03 PM • 38920 views

Wreckage of a Russian drone with explosives found in Romania near the border with Moldova

In Romania, the wreckage of a Russian drone with an active warhead was found near the border with Moldova. Experts plan to detonate an explosive charge in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of the local population.

News of the World • March 1, 03:22 PM • 37974 views

Romanian Senate approves law on shooting down drones that violate the border

The Romanian Senate has passed a law allowing the destruction of drones that illegally cross the country's airspace. The document provides for quick decision-making on neutralizing drones by local commanders.

News of the World • February 26, 09:21 PM • 25448 views

Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained: he is suspected of creating a fascist organization

Kelin Georgescu, who won 23% in the first round of elections, is detained for questioning by the Romanian Prosecutor General's Office. He is suspected of creating a fascist organization and acting against the constitutional order.

News of the World • February 26, 12:33 PM • 24097 views

Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

Border guards rescued a violator who had been wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions for two days without food and water. The man survived an encounter with a pack of wolves, almost drowned twice in swamps, and came across a minefield.

Society • February 24, 03:21 PM • 25017 views

Hungary says 4 EU countries demand to restrict imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia have called on the European Commission to return to pre-war quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products. They also demanded that Ukraine comply with EU standards.

Politics • February 24, 01:56 AM • 126720 views

“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant

Ukrainian border guards feed a mouse with potatoes in their free time. The UAV operator took the animal under his care and provided it with food.

UNN Lite • February 21, 04:09 PM • 149788 views
Exclusive

EU peacekeepers in Ukraine: an expert tells whether Britain's plan is realistic

The British plan calls for the deployment of 30,000 EU peacekeepers to protect Ukraine's strategic cities. Experts believe the plan is unlikely due to the refusal of EU countries and Russia's position on NATO troops.

War • February 21, 11:50 AM • 149454 views

British PM to propose to Trump a plan to deploy 30,000 EU troops to Ukraine

The British prime minister will propose a plan to deploy a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. The United States is to provide air support from bases in Eastern Europe.

War • February 20, 03:00 AM • 114374 views

He couldn't swim, but he climbed into the Tisza: border guards rescued a fugitive

Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River without knowing how to swim. The offender, who had been carried away by the current for 50 meters, was found frozen with cut hands.

Society • February 19, 05:05 PM • 32326 views

France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees

France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.

Politics • February 18, 05:15 PM • 136923 views