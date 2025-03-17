Pro-Russian Romanian politician Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU has banned the entry to Ukraine of the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports the war of the Russian Federation. She wrote letters to Putin and spread Kremlin narratives.
The Security Service of Ukraine has banned Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, the head of the pro-Russian Romanian party "SOS Romania," who supports the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, from entering Ukraine for 3 years, UNN reports, citing the SBU.
Details
According to the Ukrainian special service, the foreign politician writes letters to Putin in which she praises the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and calls for the seizure of our state.
At the same time, Șoșoacă questions the national sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, including in its western and southwestern regions.
Romania's Supreme Court disqualifies pro-Russian candidate Shoshoake from presidential race06.10.24, 18:07 • 19562 views
In addition, the foreigner regularly disseminates the Kremlin's narratives during her public speeches in Romania and other EU countries.
The SBU added that they continue to document the subversive activities of foreign accomplices of Russia who threaten the state security of Ukraine, and within the framework of the legislation will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the national security of our state.
Recall
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the imposition of sanctions on Diana Șoșoacă, a senator of the Romanian Parliament. This is because she submitted a bill proposing to annex part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania".