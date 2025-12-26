Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding

$41.930.22
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 8484 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 15613 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 28985 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 20628 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 17442 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 17843 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19976 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39882 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17361 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 22376 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 12226 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 22950 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 13896 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 13527 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 1460 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 9802 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 29002 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39891 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 37052 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 64 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 3062 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 6092 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 22467 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 25349 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In 2025, many celebrities legalized their relationships, from quiet ceremonies to grand celebrations. Among them are Stella Banderas, Selena Gomez, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mel B, Jeff Bezos, Kristen Stewart, Justin Theroux, Robert Pattinson, and Elijah Wood.

Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding

In 2025, many celebrities officially legalized their relationships. Some chose a quiet ceremony without much attention, while others opted for a grand celebration that the whole world talked about. UNN will tell you about the most high-profile and unexpected marriages of 2025.

1. Stella Banderas and Alex Grushinsky Antonio Banderas' daughter got married in October 2025. Her chosen one was American businessman Alex Grushinsky, whom she has known since childhood. Stella was walked down the aisle by her father.

2. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Singer Selena Gomez officially got married for the first time at the age of 33. Her husband became producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. The wedding took place in a narrow circle and was held in a vintage style.

3. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger's son got married after ten years of relationship. His chosen one was model Abby Champion. The celebration took place at a private country club in the USA with a lake view.

4. Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Actress Chloë Grace Moretz legalized her relationship with model Kate Harrison. The wedding took place without publicity or excessive attention. The couple decided not to disclose the details of the ceremony.

5. Mel B and Rory McPhee 50-year-old singer Mel B from the Spice Girls married 37-year-old stylist Rory McPhee. The wedding took place in central London, and the wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral. This is the artist's third marriage.

6. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez One of the most high-profile events of the year was the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his chosen one Lauren Sanchez. For the celebration, the couple rented out the entire city of Venice! Which caused a wide public outcry. The wedding was luxurious, and Hollywood celebrities were among the guests.

7. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer "Twilight" star, actress Kristen Stewart married screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer. The ceremony took place secretly in a private format in Los Angeles. The couple did not make public statements after the wedding.

8. Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon In March 2025, actor Justin Theroux officially married actress Nicole Brydon. The wedding became known after it had already taken place. The age difference between the spouses is 23 years.

9. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Another "Twilight" star, actor Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse secretly became husband and wife. The wedding took place in the Caribbean with their closest relatives. The couple decided not to hold a public ceremony.

10. Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved

In February, Hollywood quietly celebrated the marriage of millions' favorite. Elijah, after seven years of relationship and two children, secretly married in Sweden. Only a close circle and as family-oriented as possible.

Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits26.12.25, 15:37 • 6104 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Musician
Film
Marriage
Robert Pattinson
Amazon
Jeff Bezos