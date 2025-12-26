Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding

In 2025, many celebrities officially legalized their relationships. Some chose a quiet ceremony without much attention, while others opted for a grand celebration that the whole world talked about. UNN will tell you about the most high-profile and unexpected marriages of 2025.

1. Stella Banderas and Alex Grushinsky Antonio Banderas' daughter got married in October 2025. Her chosen one was American businessman Alex Grushinsky, whom she has known since childhood. Stella was walked down the aisle by her father.

2. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Singer Selena Gomez officially got married for the first time at the age of 33. Her husband became producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. The wedding took place in a narrow circle and was held in a vintage style.

3. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Arnold Schwarzenegger's son got married after ten years of relationship. His chosen one was model Abby Champion. The celebration took place at a private country club in the USA with a lake view.

4. Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison Actress Chloë Grace Moretz legalized her relationship with model Kate Harrison. The wedding took place without publicity or excessive attention. The couple decided not to disclose the details of the ceremony.

5. Mel B and Rory McPhee 50-year-old singer Mel B from the Spice Girls married 37-year-old stylist Rory McPhee. The wedding took place in central London, and the wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral. This is the artist's third marriage.

6. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez One of the most high-profile events of the year was the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his chosen one Lauren Sanchez. For the celebration, the couple rented out the entire city of Venice! Which caused a wide public outcry. The wedding was luxurious, and Hollywood celebrities were among the guests.

7. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer "Twilight" star, actress Kristen Stewart married screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer. The ceremony took place secretly in a private format in Los Angeles. The couple did not make public statements after the wedding.

8. Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon In March 2025, actor Justin Theroux officially married actress Nicole Brydon. The wedding became known after it had already taken place. The age difference between the spouses is 23 years.

9. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Another "Twilight" star, actor Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse secretly became husband and wife. The wedding took place in the Caribbean with their closest relatives. The couple decided not to hold a public ceremony.

10. Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved

In February, Hollywood quietly celebrated the marriage of millions' favorite. Elijah, after seven years of relationship and two children, secretly married in Sweden. Only a close circle and as family-oriented as possible.

Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits