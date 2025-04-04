Saab JAS 39 Gripen

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62136 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120281 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244007 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254991 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128340 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1468 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12381 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42694 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70773 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56642 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

News by theme

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Politics • March 20, 07:48 AM • 20067 views

US sends B-52 bombers to Finland: NATO signal to Russia

Two American B-52H bombers conducted a training session with a simulated drop of weapons over Finland. The exercise took place after Russia's statements about testing a new hypersonic missile.

News of the World • November 27, 12:07 PM • 15804 views

Umerov: Ukraine will receive F-16, Migare, and is negotiating Gripen and Eurofighter Typhoon fighters

Work is underway to achieve superiority in the sky.

War • September 22, 08:39 AM • 47553 views
Exclusive

F-16s will force russians to be careful in using tactical weapons that terrorize frontline zones with Kabami-expert

Military expert Valery Ryabykh believes that the presence of F16s in Ukraine will force russians to use tactical weapons more cautiously. He believes that he believes that Ukraine needs at least 5 brigades of such fighters.

War • August 5, 02:15 PM • 115141 views

Ukraine is negotiating with Sweden on the transfer of Gripen fighter jets - Zhovkva

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the fact of negotiations.

War • July 14, 12:43 PM • 107009 views

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation by Russian Su-24

Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian Su-24 bomber violated the country's airspace over the island of Gotland.

News of the World • June 18, 05:02 PM • 20426 views

Russian airplane "lost" in Swedish airspace for the first time since the country joined NATO

A Russian Su-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace over the island of Gotland, causing Sweden to take a JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet into the air to expel it, the first such incident since Sweden joined NATO.

News of the World • June 15, 10:15 AM • 15906 views

Czech Republic can help Ukraine train pilots for F-16 and Gripen

The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian flights on F-16 and Gripen aircraft and can offer countries training on these aircraft, Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.

War • June 9, 07:30 AM • 93146 views

Sweden will provide Ukraine with 6.5 billion euros within three years under the Security Agreement: What is known

Sweden will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth about 6. 5 billion euros over three years in accordance with the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson.

Politics • May 31, 10:21 AM • 18887 views

Swedish Defense Minister announces talks with Ukraine on the transfer of Gripen fighter jets

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announces ongoing talks with Ukraine on the potential transfer of Swedish Gripen fighter jets after joining NATO.

War • March 29, 12:40 AM • 43278 views

Swedish Foreign Minister: EU should prepare for a "prolonged" conflict with Russia

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bylstrom warned of a "prolonged" conflict with Russia, calling on the EU to provide long-term military and financial support to Ukraine.

War • March 22, 11:09 AM • 80427 views

Not only F-16s, but also Swedish Gripen: Ukrainian pilot tells which planes would help Ukraine in war

A Ukrainian pilot said that the Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet could significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force due to its ability to perform both enemy air defense suppression and precision strikes.

War • February 9, 06:44 PM • 34006 views

The United States has named a condition for the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey

The United States is ready to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey as soon as it gets rid of the Russian S-400 air defense systems in its service.

News of the World • January 31, 05:45 AM • 25040 views

Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

The Czech Republic has signed a $6. 5 billion deal to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, the most expensive purchase in the history of the Czech armed forces. The fighters will begin arriving in 2031 to replace the country's current fleet of JAS-39 Gripen jets leased from Sweden.

News of the World • January 29, 02:06 PM • 25316 views