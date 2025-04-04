Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

The Czech Republic has signed a $6. 5 billion deal to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, the most expensive purchase in the history of the Czech armed forces. The fighters will begin arriving in 2031 to replace the country's current fleet of JAS-39 Gripen jets leased from Sweden.