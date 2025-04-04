Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.
Two American B-52H bombers conducted a training session with a simulated drop of weapons over Finland. The exercise took place after Russia's statements about testing a new hypersonic missile.
Work is underway to achieve superiority in the sky.
Military expert Valery Ryabykh believes that the presence of F16s in Ukraine will force russians to use tactical weapons more cautiously. He believes that he believes that Ukraine needs at least 5 brigades of such fighters.
The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the fact of negotiations.
Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian Su-24 bomber violated the country's airspace over the island of Gotland.
A Russian Su-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace over the island of Gotland, causing Sweden to take a JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet into the air to expel it, the first such incident since Sweden joined NATO.
The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian flights on F-16 and Gripen aircraft and can offer countries training on these aircraft, Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said.
Sweden will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth about 6. 5 billion euros over three years in accordance with the security agreement signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announces ongoing talks with Ukraine on the potential transfer of Swedish Gripen fighter jets after joining NATO.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bylstrom warned of a "prolonged" conflict with Russia, calling on the EU to provide long-term military and financial support to Ukraine.
A Ukrainian pilot said that the Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet could significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force due to its ability to perform both enemy air defense suppression and precision strikes.
The United States is ready to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey as soon as it gets rid of the Russian S-400 air defense systems in its service.
The Czech Republic has signed a $6. 5 billion deal to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, the most expensive purchase in the history of the Czech armed forces. The fighters will begin arriving in 2031 to replace the country's current fleet of JAS-39 Gripen jets leased from Sweden.