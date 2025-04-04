$41.340.03
News by theme

The US is in the process of finding terms that are acceptable to both sides to end the war - Rubio

The US is working to find terms under which Ukraine and the Russian Federation could agree to end the war. Secretary of State Rubio announced this process during a briefing.

War • April 4, 12:04 PM • 6348 views

Meeting of US and Russian negotiators in Washington: White House expects Dmitriev's report to Putin - Bloomberg

The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.

War • April 4, 04:11 AM • 3846 views

Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin's representative at the White House today - CBS News

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.

News of the World • April 2, 03:25 PM • 15680 views

"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff

Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 08:47 AM • 185912 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Almost 80% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without security guarantees - poll

According to a KMIS survey, almost 80% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections without a peace agreement and the end of the war. Support for elections is related to trust in the President.

War • March 27, 12:31 PM • 21580 views

Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia. He added that they might be able to be returned through diplomatic means.

War • March 27, 11:30 AM • 23643 views

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61143 views

WSJ: Signal may have been with Witkoff in Moscow, White House responds to accusations

According to the WSJ, Russian intelligence services may have gained access to Signal chats discussing Trump's views. The White House called it a fake and stated that Witkoff used a secure line of communication.

News of the World • March 26, 01:32 PM • 19318 views

Consistent with the Kremlin's messages: The President reacted to Witcoff's words regarding "referendums" in the occupied territories

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Witcoff's statement regarding the pseudo-referendums of the Russian Federation, noting that his messages coincide with Kremlin narratives. The President also noted positive aspects in Witcoff's statements.

War • March 25, 06:07 PM • 35343 views

"Disagreements" between Ukraine and Russia can be discussed after the ceasefire - State Department

The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.

War • March 25, 08:32 AM • 24483 views

The EU has clarified its position against the backdrop of Witcoff's statements about the occupied territories: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace negotiations

The European Commission stressed that the EU's position is clear: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace. Any negotiations about Ukraine must take place only with its participation.

War • March 24, 02:41 PM • 12837 views

Starmer's peace plan for Ukraine criticized as "political theater" - The Telegraph

Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.

War • March 24, 07:33 AM • 55151 views

The US is ready for military action against Iran under certain conditions – White House

The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.

Politics • March 23, 09:41 PM • 43025 views

US Special Representative Witcoff expressed cautious optimism about peace talks in Ukraine in Riyadh

US Special Representative Witcoff expressed hope for progress in negotiations to end the war. He believes in Putin's desire for peace and expects a truce in the Black Sea.

War • March 23, 03:51 PM • 234559 views

Rubio Criticizes CNN for Allegedly "Spreading Gossip" About Him and Witkoff

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused CNN of spreading false information about his possible lobbying for the post of Secretary of State and the influence of Steve Witkoff.

News of the World • March 22, 03:35 PM • 24062 views

Trump considers the occupied territories to be the central issue in the war

The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 08:38 AM • 30846 views

Trump's special envoy saw a link between a peace agreement and the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership

The US special envoy stated that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO in the event of a peace agreement. Zelenskyy previously said that the US does not support accession.

War • March 22, 08:19 AM • 24050 views

Trump does not rule out that a ceasefire on energy could be within a week

U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that sides are negotiating a partial ceasefire, including energy infrastructure, which could be implemented within a week.

War • March 22, 07:51 AM • 23487 views

Steve Witkoff: "I don't consider Putin a bad person"

Steve Witkoff stated that Putin commissioned a portrait of Trump from a Russian artist and передав його через Віткоффа. He also said that Putin prayed for Trump when he was shot.

Politics • March 22, 06:32 AM • 30893 views

"Elections in Ukraine will be held. They agreed to it" - US Special Envoy

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that elections in Ukraine will take place. He also emphasized that now is the best time to conclude an agreement that Donald Trump could implement.

War • March 22, 05:56 AM • 25184 views
Exclusive

Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Donald Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. White House spokeswoman Levitt said that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.

War • March 19, 06:42 PM • 113287 views

Trump and Putin meeting likely: White House special representative makes statement

Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that a meeting between Trump and Putin is likely to take place. He is involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

War • March 19, 02:00 PM • 15622 views

“I don’t know anything about this, but the station is ours”: Zelensky on whether Trump and Putin discussed control over the Zapadnaya NPP

The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.

War • March 18, 08:44 PM • 13338 views

Rubio: there is work to be done, but we are closer to peace than we were two weeks ago

Secretary of State Rubio stated that Trump is the only leader capable of ending the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has made concessions, but steps are needed from Russia.

War • March 18, 10:48 AM • 42320 views

Putin and Trump's conversation: the Kremlin says they are preparing to talk about Ukraine

The Kremlin has confirmed the preparation of a conversation between Putin and Trump on March 18. The agenda includes "Ukrainian settlement".

War • March 17, 02:50 PM • 59234 views