The US is working to find terms under which Ukraine and the Russian Federation could agree to end the war. Secretary of State Rubio announced this process during a briefing.
The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.
Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.
Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.
According to a KMIS survey, almost 80% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections without a peace agreement and the end of the war. Support for elections is related to trust in the President.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia. He added that they might be able to be returned through diplomatic means.
Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
According to the WSJ, Russian intelligence services may have gained access to Signal chats discussing Trump's views. The White House called it a fake and stated that Witkoff used a secure line of communication.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Witcoff's statement regarding the pseudo-referendums of the Russian Federation, noting that his messages coincide with Kremlin narratives. The President also noted positive aspects in Witcoff's statements.
The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.
The European Commission stressed that the EU's position is clear: Ukraine decides on the terms of peace. Any negotiations about Ukraine must take place only with its participation.
Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.
The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.
US Special Representative Witcoff expressed hope for progress in negotiations to end the war. He believes in Putin's desire for peace and expects a truce in the Black Sea.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused CNN of spreading false information about his possible lobbying for the post of Secretary of State and the influence of Steve Witkoff.
The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The US special envoy stated that Ukraine will not be able to become a member of NATO in the event of a peace agreement. Zelenskyy previously said that the US does not support accession.
U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that sides are negotiating a partial ceasefire, including energy infrastructure, which could be implemented within a week.
Steve Witkoff stated that Putin commissioned a portrait of Trump from a Russian artist and передав його через Віткоффа. He also said that Putin prayed for Trump when he was shot.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that elections in Ukraine will take place. He also emphasized that now is the best time to conclude an agreement that Donald Trump could implement.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
Donald Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. White House spokeswoman Levitt said that if the United States owned Ukrainian nuclear power plants, it would be the best protection for these facilities.
Trump's Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that a meeting between Trump and Putin is likely to take place. He is involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.
Secretary of State Rubio stated that Trump is the only leader capable of ending the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has made concessions, but steps are needed from Russia.
The Kremlin has confirmed the preparation of a conversation between Putin and Trump on March 18. The agenda includes "Ukrainian settlement".