Merz's party veteran advocated for a joint German-French initiative on Russia

Exclusive
09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Popular news
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill
December 25, 12:26 AM
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
December 25, 01:01 AM
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
December 25, 01:45 AM
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
December 25, 02:17 AM
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
05:30 AM
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Merz's party veteran advocated for a joint German-French initiative on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

The head of the German parliament's foreign policy committee, Armin Laschet, stated the need for a German-French initiative to coordinate European plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He emphasized that Europe must develop its own strong foreign and security policy, agreed upon with Ukraine, which could then be presented to Russia from a position of strength.

Merz's party veteran advocated for a joint German-French initiative on Russia
Hannes P. Albert/dpa

A Franco-German initiative is needed to coordinate European plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine, said Armin Laschet, head of the foreign policy committee of the German parliament, to dpa, UNN reports.

Details

"Europe must develop its own strong foreign and security policy," said Armin Laschet, a member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"This includes autonomy, sovereignty, and refusing to convey our own European ideas through American intermediaries," he pointed out.

Laschet said that a European peace plan, agreed with Ukraine, was needed, which could then be presented to Russia from a position of strength. He noted that Europe had developed its own peace plan and conveyed it to Russia through US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The need for Witkoff and Kushner to convey anything to Moscow is not a sign of European self-confidence or sovereignty, Laschet said.

Putin has stated his readiness for talks with Macron, and Paris intends to decide how these talks can take place.

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin19.12.25, 10:18 • 3786 views

Laschet called for Berlin and Paris to jointly launch any initiative for contacts with Moscow. "Without Germany and France, Europe cannot take shape," he said.

Talks between Macron and Putin must be integrated into Europe, Laschet said, noting that Macron has always supported European solutions.

Laschet, a CDU veteran, is considered a staunch supporter of Franco-German cooperation and was awarded France's Legion of Honor by Paris.

Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy24.12.25, 19:57 • 4546 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Ukraine