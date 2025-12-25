Merz's party veteran advocated for a joint German-French initiative on Russia

Hannes P. Albert/dpa

A Franco-German initiative is needed to coordinate European plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine, said Armin Laschet, head of the foreign policy committee of the German parliament, to dpa, UNN reports.

"Europe must develop its own strong foreign and security policy," said Armin Laschet, a member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"This includes autonomy, sovereignty, and refusing to convey our own European ideas through American intermediaries," he pointed out.

Laschet said that a European peace plan, agreed with Ukraine, was needed, which could then be presented to Russia from a position of strength. He noted that Europe had developed its own peace plan and conveyed it to Russia through US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The need for Witkoff and Kushner to convey anything to Moscow is not a sign of European self-confidence or sovereignty, Laschet said.

Putin has stated his readiness for talks with Macron, and Paris intends to decide how these talks can take place.

Laschet called for Berlin and Paris to jointly launch any initiative for contacts with Moscow. "Without Germany and France, Europe cannot take shape," he said.

Talks between Macron and Putin must be integrated into Europe, Laschet said, noting that Macron has always supported European solutions.

Laschet, a CDU veteran, is considered a staunch supporter of Franco-German cooperation and was awarded France's Legion of Honor by Paris.

