$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15768 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28792 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64830 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122646 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310789 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391921 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254365 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310789 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3116 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14235 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45456 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72113 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57202 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

France

News by theme

There is no encirclement of the Defense Forces in Kursk region, we control the situation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military control the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that there is no encirclement there, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding 64,000 Russians.

War • 06:40 PM • 7822 views

Work on the contingent as part of security guarantees is underway not only with France and Great Britain - Zelensky

The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.

War • 06:03 PM • 6380 views

Head of "Energoatom" on preparation for the heating season: currently two power units are under repair

Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.

Economy • 04:57 PM • 8788 views

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 10320 views

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales: Several EU defense companies have approved a joint project worth billions of dollars

Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.

War • April 4, 01:14 PM • 9578 views

Ukraine and France are preparing renewable energy projects in the exclusion zone

Ukraine and France are considering the possibility of implementing renewable energy projects in the Chernobyl zone. French partners are ready to help restore the NSC Arch after the Russian attack.

Economy • April 4, 11:57 AM • 3888 views

Britain and France accused Putin of delaying ceasefire negotiations

Britain and France have accused Putin of delaying ceasefire talks in Ukraine. They called on Russia to provide an immediate response to the United States.

War • April 4, 07:58 AM • 11353 views

Macron calls for suspension of EU investments in the US - Reuters

The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.

News of the World • April 4, 06:37 AM • 6918 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391924 views

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.

Politics • April 3, 04:45 PM • 11148 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11377 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12437 views

"Survived, recovering": Trump called the US after the introduction of draconian duties a patient who survived the operation

Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.

Economy • April 3, 02:46 PM • 11256 views

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10447 views

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9490 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8986 views

May become inevitable: French Foreign Minister speaks about possible confrontation with Iran

Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.

News of the World • April 3, 06:35 AM • 4076 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21057 views

Jean-Claude Van Damme is involved in a human trafficking investigation, some of whom are minors: details of the scandal

Jean-Claude Van Damme is under investigation for allegations of human trafficking, including minors. The actor is suspected of using the sexual services of Romanian women in France.

News of the World • April 2, 02:22 PM • 17431 views

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12104 views

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20704 views

The decision on the appeal against Le Pen's sentence may be made in the summer of 2026 - media

The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.

News of the World • April 1, 05:57 PM • 12425 views

"The days when the US was robbed are over": White House on new tariffs being prepared by Trump

The White House Press Secretary announced a historic announcement about tariffs that will take effect immediately. She stressed that the United States will no longer allow other countries to close markets to American exports.

Economy • April 1, 05:23 PM • 26751 views

Ukraine and France signed seven agreements for the development of the medical sector for 51 million euros: where the funds will go

Ukraine and France signed agreements for 51 million euros for the development of medicine. The funds will go to rehabilitation centers, equipment and telemedicine networks in various regions.

Economy • April 1, 03:56 PM • 28982 views

Mom's "Land Cruiser", almost a million in income and 20 acres of land near Kyiv for a thousand hryvnias. What's in the declaration of the head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev, declared land near Kyiv at a price significantly lower than the market price. The declaration also includes cash in various currencies, expensive watches, and a collection of paintings.

Economy • April 1, 10:33 AM • 49412 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20977 views

"Abusing the justice system": Musk supported Le Pen after her imprisonment and ban from running for office

American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.

Politics • March 31, 07:54 PM • 8743 views

Ukraine and Britain are preparing a meeting of representatives to prepare contingents - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.

War • March 31, 06:26 PM • 174654 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39054 views

Britain will support long-term peace for Ukraine - Speaker of the House of Commons

Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.

War • March 31, 03:14 PM • 44030 views