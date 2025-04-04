Ukrainian military control the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Zelenskyy stated that there is no encirclement there, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding 64,000 Russians.
The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.
Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.
NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
Rheinmetall, KNDS, and Thales will join forces to develop new weapons, including the MGCS tank. The project, the successor to Leopard and Leclerc, should be ready by the 2030s.
Ukraine and France are considering the possibility of implementing renewable energy projects in the Chernobyl zone. French partners are ready to help restore the NSC Arch after the Russian attack.
Britain and France have accused Putin of delaying ceasefire talks in Ukraine. They called on Russia to provide an immediate response to the United States.
The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
Jean-Claude Van Damme is under investigation for allegations of human trafficking, including minors. The actor is suspected of using the sexual services of Romanian women in France.
The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.
The White House Press Secretary announced a historic announcement about tariffs that will take effect immediately. She stressed that the United States will no longer allow other countries to close markets to American exports.
Ukraine and France signed agreements for 51 million euros for the development of medicine. The funds will go to rehabilitation centers, equipment and telemedicine networks in various regions.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev, declared land near Kyiv at a price significantly lower than the market price. The declaration also includes cash in various currencies, expensive watches, and a collection of paintings.
Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.
American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.
Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.
The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.