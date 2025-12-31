Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about another massive act of terror against the civilian population of Odesa region and showed its consequences. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, residential, logistical, and energy infrastructure of the region were attacked by kamikaze drones.

In Odesa, as a result of falling debris and direct hits, the facades and glazing of several multi-story residential buildings were damaged. In one of the buildings, fires broke out in apartments. Civilian cars were damaged by fire. There is information about casualties. Data is being clarified - wrote Kiper.

He added that rescuers, emergency crews, and all relevant services are working at the scene. Residents of the affected buildings are being provided with assistance.

In turn, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that as a result of the night attack in Odesa, infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

In two districts of the city, hits on high-rise buildings were recorded. In one of the buildings, apartments caught fire. There are casualties - including children. They are being provided with all assistance - Lysak reported.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. Due to the enemy attack, part of the city is without electricity, water, and heat supply.

