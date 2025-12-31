$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:27 PM
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Odesa and the region were subjected to a massive drone attack, damaging residential, logistical, and energy infrastructure. Hits on high-rise buildings were recorded in two districts of the regional center. A fire broke out in apartments in one of the buildings. There are casualties, including children.

Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injured

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about another massive act of terror against the civilian population of Odesa region and showed its consequences. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, residential, logistical, and energy infrastructure of the region were attacked by kamikaze drones.

In Odesa, as a result of falling debris and direct hits, the facades and glazing of several multi-story residential buildings were damaged. In one of the buildings, fires broke out in apartments. Civilian cars were damaged by fire. There is information about casualties. Data is being clarified

- wrote Kiper.

He added that rescuers, emergency crews, and all relevant services are working at the scene. Residents of the affected buildings are being provided with assistance.

In turn, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that as a result of the night attack in Odesa, infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

In two districts of the city, hits on high-rise buildings were recorded. In one of the buildings, apartments caught fire. There are casualties - including children. They are being provided with all assistance

- Lysak reported.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. Due to the enemy attack, part of the city is without electricity, water, and heat supply.

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged28.12.25, 08:46 • 4420 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa