The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of enemy command posts, ammunition depots, MTO unit of the "Rubicon" center, an enemy repair base, as well as Russian "Uragan" MLRS, "Buk-M1" SAM systems, and areas of concentration of enemy personnel, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike key command and logistics facilities of the enemy," the report says.

"This time, ATACMS missiles were also used, among others," the General Staff emphasized.

Thus, on the night of February 24, 2026, units of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an auxiliary command post of the 5th Army of the Russian Federation in the Novopetrykivka area in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck a warehouse of material and technical means of the "Rubicon" center unit (Vasylivka settlement area, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) - reported the General Staff.

As noted by the General Staff, "at the same time, an ammunition and material and technical means depot of the enemy was hit in the area of Pryazovske settlement (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), as well as an ammunition depot in the area of temporarily occupied Oleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia region."

"In addition, in the area of Yakymivka settlement (Zaporizhzhia region), an enemy repair base was hit," the General Staff indicated.

"On February 23, enemy command facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region were hit: in the area of Udachne - a command and observation post and a UAV control post of the occupiers; and in the area of Pokrovsk - a UAV control post," the General Staff reported.

The General Staff also reported that "on February 24, 2026, an enemy "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system was hit (in the area of Lyubymivka settlement, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region)."

"Also, in the area of Katsyveli settlement (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), an area of concentration of enemy personnel was hit," the report says.

"On February 23, areas of concentration of enemy personnel were hit: in the areas of Torske settlement (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), Staroukrainka and Novomykolaivka settlements (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), and the temporarily occupied Berezove settlement of Dnipropetrovsk region. In addition, on the same day, in the area of Svobodne in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, a "Buk-M1" anti-aircraft missile system was hit," the General Staff added.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

"To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.