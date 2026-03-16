Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chains

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with fuel market operators. Representatives of the largest gas station chains informed about fuel reserves and foreign supplies planned for April. As of now, the market is sufficiently supplied with resources, and the rush is subsiding, UNN reports.

We held a meeting with fuel market operators and coordinated the provision of resources to Ukrainian gas stations with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Energy, the Antimonopoly Committee, and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. Our goal is to provide fuel to all consumers. Unconditional priority remains uninterrupted supply for the Defense Forces, emergency services, as well as for agricultural producers in connection with the start of the sowing campaign. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to the Prime Minister, representatives of the largest gas station chains informed about fuel reserves and foreign supplies planned for April. As of now, the market is sufficiently supplied with resources, and the rush is subsiding.

The state-owned company "Ukrnafta", which is part of the Naftogaz Group, continues to maintain price benchmarks for gasoline and diesel for the market, taking into account global changes due to the situation in the Middle East. - Svyrydenko added.

The Prime Minister instructed the leadership of the Antimonopoly Committee and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to continue monitoring price levels in the Ukrainian market and to react if necessary in case of violations, without hindering business operations.

In addition, during the meeting, further joint steps for a stable market situation were agreed upon with the heads of key operators.