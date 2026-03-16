Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chains

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 1504 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 5296 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 13679 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
01:13 PM • 7878 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
11:08 AM • 13690 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 25245 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 47382 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 58438 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 48061 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 54078 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 27100 views
Saudi Arabia reroutes oil exports due to threat in Strait of Hormuz - BloombergMarch 16, 07:40 AM • 13892 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 23288 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 16830 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 13817 views
Publications
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 13685 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 14028 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 17038 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 23498 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 95337 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 27274 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 39681 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 44111 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 50164 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 44069 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Su-34
Tor missile system

Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5316 views

The fuel market is stable thanks to foreign supplies and reserves. The government is preparing 1500 UAH assistance for vulnerable groups and cashback for gasoline purchases.

Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chains

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with fuel market operators. Representatives of the largest gas station chains informed about fuel reserves and foreign supplies planned for April. As of now, the market is sufficiently supplied with resources, and the rush is subsiding, UNN reports.

We held a meeting with fuel market operators and coordinated the provision of resources to Ukrainian gas stations with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Energy, the Antimonopoly Committee, and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. Our goal is to provide fuel to all consumers. Unconditional priority remains uninterrupted supply for the Defense Forces, emergency services, as well as for agricultural producers in connection with the start of the sowing campaign.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to the Prime Minister, representatives of the largest gas station chains informed about fuel reserves and foreign supplies planned for April. As of now, the market is sufficiently supplied with resources, and the rush is subsiding.

The state-owned company "Ukrnafta", which is part of the Naftogaz Group, continues to maintain price benchmarks for gasoline and diesel for the market, taking into account global changes due to the situation in the Middle East.

- Svyrydenko added.

The Prime Minister instructed the leadership of the Antimonopoly Committee and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to continue monitoring price levels in the Ukrainian market and to react if necessary in case of violations, without hindering business operations.

In addition, during the meeting, further joint steps for a stable market situation were agreed upon with the heads of key operators.

Additionally, the Government is preparing new targeted programs to support people amid rising global oil prices. This includes a one-time payment of UAH 1,500 for the most vulnerable categories of citizens and cashback for fuel within the "National Cashback" program.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine