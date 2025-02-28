Popular
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture
“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28
Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quietExclusive
Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ
What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs
HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect
Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
In March 2025, mostly weak magnetic storms with a Kp-index of up to 5 are forecasted. The highest activity is expected in mid-March.
Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -4°C to +6°C. Rains are forecast in the west, it will be colder in the eastern regions, and the rest of the country will be without precipitation.
NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.
Servicemen who left their units without permission before November 29, 2024, have until March 1 to return under a simplified procedure. Over the past week, more than 300 applications for return from the CLF have been submitted.
On February 28, the world celebrates Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Patrol and Postal Service Day, and Facebook Day. The holidays are dedicated to important professions and social initiatives.
Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the UAV “Bird of Magyars,” died on February 27, 2025, from a direct hit by an enemy object. He was the older brother of the well-known public figure Roman Ratushnyi, who died in 2022 near Izium.
The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War presented an exhibition about foreign defenders of Ukraine. The exhibition showcases personal stories and artifacts of volunteers who responded to Zelenskyy's call.
A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents
In Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Shahed. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured
In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
Three arrivals were recorded in Sumy during the largest attack.
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured
A 42-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of an enemy strike on Balakliya. The occupiers also struck a massive blow to the power system of Kharkiv region and attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv.
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT
In the occupied territories, Russians have set up a new filtration camp for forced vetting of the population. The occupiers are checking ties to the Armed Forces and forcibly issuing Russian passports.
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture
The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.
“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience
The Army+ app has launched a survey on the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The 14-question survey will run until March 13 and will help identify best practices for sharing experience.
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28
“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.
Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports
The Ministry of Justice has provided detailed explanations on how to properly prepare and submit army reports. Commanders do not have the right to reject reports for minor errors or require verbal approval.
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns
Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers
Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.
Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ
A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.
What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs
Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric vehicles have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. Gray has become the most popular color among electric cars, followed by white and black.
HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes
The High Council of Justice dismissed DACK judge Arina Litvinova for committing a significant disciplinary offense. Skhemy journalists had previously revealed that she had obtained Russian citizenship in 2002 in Yekaterinburg.
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry
In occupied Mariupol, water supply is restricted to 6 hours a day due to the critical shallowing of the Starokrymskoye reservoir. The city needs 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, while the reservoir can only provide 40,000.
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened
The illegal shooting of two European chamois was detected on the territory of the Yelanetska Steppe reserve. Criminal proceedings were opened over the poaching, with the amount of damage amounting to UAH 544 thousand.
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect
Cyclone Reiner with an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to western Ukraine on February 28. Frosts down to -15°C are expected in the east, while in the rest of the regions the temperature will be moderate, with precipitation in the west.
Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. From now on, they will cross the border on a general basis without special permits.
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
The General Staff announced the need for a medical re-examination for more than 1. 5 million people liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for the second medical examination until June 5, 2025.
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.