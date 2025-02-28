Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101539 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81034 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115969 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143750 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167526 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Exclusive

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

06:42 AM • 9584 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 14880 views
Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

05:21 AM • 13297 views
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

05:00 AM • 14751 views
World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

04:15 AM • 14847 views
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

February 28, 01:16 AM • 20495 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 24190 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 45620 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

February 27, 10:54 PM • 74252 views
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

February 27, 10:41 PM • 19569 views
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

February 27, 09:41 PM • 18561 views
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

February 27, 09:04 PM • 53532 views
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

February 27, 08:40 PM • 40489 views
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

February 27, 07:43 PM • 15966 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

February 27, 07:21 PM • 19640 views
“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience

“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience

February 27, 06:52 PM • 22091 views
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

February 27, 05:15 PM • 22474 views
Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports

Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports

February 27, 04:50 PM • 20026 views
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

February 27, 04:40 PM • 20529 views
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

February 27, 04:28 PM • 17770 views
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Exclusive

February 27, 01:35 PM • 111608 views
Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

February 27, 12:59 PM • 32969 views
What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

February 27, 12:56 PM • 16997 views
HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

February 27, 12:43 PM • 27726 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 35120 views
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

February 27, 12:15 PM • 21168 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 52446 views
Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

February 27, 11:49 AM • 21986 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 42663 views
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 46019 views
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

In March 2025, mostly weak magnetic storms with a Kp-index of up to 5 are forecasted. The highest activity is expected in mid-March.

Society • 06:42 AM • 9584 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from -4°C to +6°C. Rains are forecast in the west, it will be colder in the eastern regions, and the rest of the country will be without precipitation.

Society • 05:48 AM • 14880 views
Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

Emergency power outages in two regions of Ukraine: what's going on

NPC Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.

Society • 05:21 AM • 13297 views
The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

The last day to return from foreign countries under the simplified procedure: what you need to know

Servicemen who left their units without permission before November 29, 2024, have until March 1 to return under a simplified procedure. Over the past week, more than 300 applications for return from the CLF have been submitted.

Society • 05:00 AM • 14751 views
World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

World Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, and the beginning of Radaman: what else is being celebrated on February 28

On February 28, the world celebrates Tailors' Day, Tooth Fairy Day, Patrol and Postal Service Day, and Facebook Day. The holidays are dedicated to important professions and social initiatives.

Society • 04:15 AM • 14847 views
Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Brother of the killed activist Roman Ratushnyi was killed during a combat mission

Vasyl Ratushnyi, a pilot of the UAV “Bird of Magyars,” died on February 27, 2025, from a direct hit by an enemy object. He was the older brother of the well-known public figure Roman Ratushnyi, who died in 2022 near Izium.

Society • February 28, 01:16 AM • 20495 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War presented an exhibition about foreign defenders of Ukraine. The exhibition showcases personal stories and artifacts of volunteers who responded to Zelenskyy's call.

Society • February 28, 12:47 AM • 24190 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

A warehouse in Mykolaiv was partially destroyed and a car caught fire as a result of a drone crash. Rescuers are working at the scene, and there is no information about any injuries.

Society • February 27, 11:47 PM • 45620 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: a high-rise building on fire and evacuation of residents

In Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of a kamikaze drone attack by Shahed. An 82-year-old woman was injured, and 43 people, including four children, were evacuated.

Society • February 27, 10:54 PM • 74252 views
Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

Occupants shell Sumy: 40 people evacuated, some injured

In Sumy, a drone attack injured 2 people and damaged residential buildings. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.

Society • February 27, 10:41 PM • 19569 views
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones

Three arrivals were recorded in Sumy during the largest attack.

Society • February 27, 09:41 PM • 18561 views
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.

Society • February 27, 09:04 PM • 53532 views
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized as a result of an enemy strike on Balakliya. The occupiers also struck a massive blow to the power system of Kharkiv region and attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv.

Society • February 27, 08:40 PM • 40489 views
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT

In the occupied territories, Russians have set up a new filtration camp for forced vetting of the population. The occupiers are checking ties to the Armed Forces and forcibly issuing Russian passports.

Society • February 27, 07:43 PM • 15966 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.

Society • February 27, 07:21 PM • 19640 views
“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience

“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience

The Army+ app has launched a survey on the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The 14-question survey will run until March 13 and will help identify best practices for sharing experience.

Society • February 27, 06:52 PM • 22091 views
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.

Society • February 27, 05:15 PM • 22474 views
Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports

Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports

The Ministry of Justice has provided detailed explanations on how to properly prepare and submit army reports. Commanders do not have the right to reject reports for minor errors or require verbal approval.

Society • February 27, 04:50 PM • 20026 views
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.

Society • February 27, 04:40 PM • 20529 views
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.

Society • February 27, 04:28 PM • 17770 views
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.

Society • February 27, 01:35 PM • 111608 views
Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.

Society • February 27, 12:59 PM • 32969 views
What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

What colors of electric cars are most popular in Ukraine - the answer of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of 2025, 7239 electric vehicles have been registered in Ukraine, of which 6024 are used. Gray has become the most popular color among electric cars, followed by white and black.

Society • February 27, 12:56 PM • 16997 views
HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

HCJ dismisses DACK judge Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was revealed by Schemes

The High Council of Justice dismissed DACK judge Arina Litvinova for committing a significant disciplinary offense. Skhemy journalists had previously revealed that she had obtained Russian citizenship in 2002 in Yekaterinburg.

Society • February 27, 12:43 PM • 27726 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

In occupied Mariupol, water supply is restricted to 6 hours a day due to the critical shallowing of the Starokrymskoye reservoir. The city needs 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, while the reservoir can only provide 40,000.

Society • February 27, 12:25 PM • 35120 views
Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

Poachers kill two chamois in a nature reserve in the south: proceedings opened

The illegal shooting of two European chamois was detected on the territory of the Yelanetska Steppe reserve. Criminal proceedings were opened over the poaching, with the amount of damage amounting to UAH 544 thousand.

Society • February 27, 12:15 PM • 21168 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Cyclone Reiner with an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to western Ukraine on February 28. Frosts down to -15°C are expected in the east, while in the rest of the regions the temperature will be moderate, with precipitation in the west.

Society • February 27, 12:06 PM • 52446 views
Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

Men transporting humanitarian and medical cargo will cross the border on general terms - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announces changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-60 who transport humanitarian and medical supplies. From now on, they will cross the border on a general basis without special permits.

Society • February 27, 11:49 AM • 21986 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The General Staff announced the need for a medical re-examination for more than 1. 5 million people liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for the second medical examination until June 5, 2025.

Society • February 27, 11:28 AM • 42663 views
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

In 2024, more than 500 men who traveled abroad on letters from the Ministry of Culture did not return to Ukraine. The Ministry temporarily suspends the issuance of letters of assistance from March 2025 due to massive violations.

Society • February 27, 10:41 AM • 46019 views