For Easter in Donetsk region, residents and clergy were urged to avoid mass events

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, called on residents of Donetsk region and the clergy to be careful on Easter, to avoid crowds against the background of the threat of enemy shelling, and reminded of the curfew, writes UNN.

On the eve of Easter, I urge all residents of the region to be very careful about security issues, not to neglect air raid signals and avoid mass gatherings. The enemy has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing is sacred to him. Remember: large crowds are a risk. I also appeal to the clergy: please understand the security situation in Donetsk region - you should not hold mass events - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He also reminded that in the region, according to the operational situation and the proximity of settlements to the line of combat, a curfew is in effect in three modes.

"From 15:00 to 11:00 or from 17:00 to 09:00 - this is the curfew in the communities depending on the distance to the front line. In settlements remote from the front line - from 21:00 to 05:00", - Filashkin said.

"I ask all residents to observe it and respect the work of law enforcement officers! May this Easter pass in peace and harmony and bring long-awaited Victory and peace to our country! Let's celebrate carefully and with care for each other!" - Filashkin stressed.