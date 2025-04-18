$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10106 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39637 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42279 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76122 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30529 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85657 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68496 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152780 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88800 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90759 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

For Easter in Donetsk region, residents and clergy were urged to avoid mass events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3016 views

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, called on residents of the region to be careful on Easter due to the threat of shelling. He also reminded about the curfew, which is in effect in various communities.

For Easter in Donetsk region, residents and clergy were urged to avoid mass events

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, called on residents of Donetsk region and the clergy to be careful on Easter, to avoid crowds against the background of the threat of enemy shelling, and reminded of the curfew, writes UNN.

On the eve of Easter, I urge all residents of the region to be very careful about security issues, not to neglect air raid signals and avoid mass gatherings. The enemy has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing is sacred to him. Remember: large crowds are a risk. I also appeal to the clergy: please understand the security situation in Donetsk region - you should not hold mass events

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He also reminded that in the region, according to the operational situation and the proximity of settlements to the line of combat, a curfew is in effect in three modes.

"From 15:00 to 11:00 or from 17:00 to 09:00 - this is the curfew in the communities depending on the distance to the front line. In settlements remote from the front line - from 21:00 to 05:00", - Filashkin said.

"I ask all residents to observe it and respect the work of law enforcement officers! May this Easter pass in peace and harmony and bring long-awaited Victory and peace to our country! Let's celebrate carefully and with care for each other!" - Filashkin stressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
