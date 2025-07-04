$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 3514 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 9274 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 113550 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 105726 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 118270 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 77764 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 76052 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 52261 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42726 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30423 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
48%
751mm
Popular news
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 32635 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against RussiaJuly 3, 10:02 PM • 46255 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 54841 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 29762 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 4923 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 84722 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 90429 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 85579 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 98409 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 144362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 102244 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 82391 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 87322 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 91559 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 144346 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2279 views

Candidate of Medical Sciences Valentyna Korneyeva explained that drinking ice water in the heat can cause serious diseases of the throat and nervous system. She recommends drinking room temperature water or warm tea to effectively quench thirst.

Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains

Long-awaited summer has truly arrived in Ukraine with its traditional companion – heat. For many Ukrainians, the temptation to quench their thirst with a cold drink straight from the freezer can be too great. Candidate of Medical Sciences Valentyna Korneyeva explained to a correspondent of UNN whether it is worth succumbing to such a desire.

Cold water in hot weather

It's hard for all of us when it's hot. It's understandable that you want something cold to refresh yourself a little. But it's very harmful, and for children, it's even dangerous for their health. A sharp temperature drop can damage the throat. There are many receptors there, various nodes that are responsible, so to speak, for protecting our body from such sharp temperature changes.

- Korneyeva explained.

Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +35° and thunderstorms: detailed forecast for July 404.07.25, 06:15 • 1375 views

The doctor explained that drinking cold water in the heat can lead to a number of serious diseases, which are usually associated with the cold season.

"A temperature drop can lead to throat inflammation. This can be angina, even purulent angina, which can lead to severe complications in children, and in adults, even affecting the heart. It can also lead to trigeminal nerve damage, which occurs precisely from sharp temperature changes. A person feels acute pain in the face. If the facial nerve is also affected, the face may become distorted. These conditions are treated for a very long time," Korneyeva noted.

Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days23.06.25, 22:05 • 125539 views

Cold water does not relieve thirst

The expert also debunked the myth that cold water relieves thirst faster. According to her, the temperature of the liquid we consume is not important, but the fact that we drink and thus fill the body with water.

"You won't feel the effect of cold water. The effect comes not from absorbing cold water, but from absorbing liquid. The water should be at room temperature if you really want to cool down. If your body is overheated, it will seem cold to you anyway. No drinks should be consumed cold, straight from the refrigerator. Now sweet carbonated water is very popular, various juices. But this should be avoided, especially for children," the doctor advised.

The National Guard introduced the bottling of drinking water for fighters into flexible pouches: how it works22.06.25, 09:04 • 4305 views

How to quench thirst in hot weather

"As I said, it's room temperature water. If your stomach is fine, you can drink carbonated water, but for those who have stomach problems, it's better to drink still water, as gas irritates the stomach a lot. Tea, but not strong, because in hot weather, it can raise blood pressure. I recommend weak tea, black or green, with lemon. It refreshes and suppresses the feeling of thirst," Korneyeva emphasized.

She also gave an example of some peoples who live in hotter countries and usually quench their thirst with warm drinks. This way, they cool their bodies through the process of sweating.

How warm tea will save you from the heat

"Residents of hot countries – Turkmens, Uzbeks – often drink tea, and warm tea. Warm tea provokes sweating and this cools the body very much. When the body sweats, cooling occurs, it becomes much easier," Korneyeva explained.

At the same time, the doctor emphasized that such a custom is not typical for our country and said that Ukrainians can drink warm tea in the heat more as an experiment – perhaps such a way of quenching thirst will suit someone.

"I don't advise drinking hot tea, it's not typical for us, but I think you can try it – drink warm tea in the heat, but first go into the shade. It's hard to believe, but you will really feel how much easier you will feel after a while," the doctor added.

Drinking is a must

Finally, Korneyeva emphasized that in hot weather it is very important to drink water, as liquids are the main protector of human bodies from heat. She also added that the best option is to drink plain water.

The main enemy of heat is liquid. You need to drink more so that our body does not feel a lack of water. Drink water, juices, and all kinds of refreshing drinks, compotes, but ideally it is pure water. It will put less strain on the kidneys and pancreas than sweet drinks. It will cleanse your body, maintain water balance. It will be much easier for you to endure this heat.

- the doctor concluded.

Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days23.05.25, 15:46 • 3293 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9