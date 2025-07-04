Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains

Long-awaited summer has truly arrived in Ukraine with its traditional companion – heat. For many Ukrainians, the temptation to quench their thirst with a cold drink straight from the freezer can be too great. Candidate of Medical Sciences Valentyna Korneyeva explained to a correspondent of UNN whether it is worth succumbing to such a desire.

Cold water in hot weather

It's hard for all of us when it's hot. It's understandable that you want something cold to refresh yourself a little. But it's very harmful, and for children, it's even dangerous for their health. A sharp temperature drop can damage the throat. There are many receptors there, various nodes that are responsible, so to speak, for protecting our body from such sharp temperature changes. - Korneyeva explained.

The doctor explained that drinking cold water in the heat can lead to a number of serious diseases, which are usually associated with the cold season.

"A temperature drop can lead to throat inflammation. This can be angina, even purulent angina, which can lead to severe complications in children, and in adults, even affecting the heart. It can also lead to trigeminal nerve damage, which occurs precisely from sharp temperature changes. A person feels acute pain in the face. If the facial nerve is also affected, the face may become distorted. These conditions are treated for a very long time," Korneyeva noted.

Cold water does not relieve thirst

The expert also debunked the myth that cold water relieves thirst faster. According to her, the temperature of the liquid we consume is not important, but the fact that we drink and thus fill the body with water.

"You won't feel the effect of cold water. The effect comes not from absorbing cold water, but from absorbing liquid. The water should be at room temperature if you really want to cool down. If your body is overheated, it will seem cold to you anyway. No drinks should be consumed cold, straight from the refrigerator. Now sweet carbonated water is very popular, various juices. But this should be avoided, especially for children," the doctor advised.

How to quench thirst in hot weather

"As I said, it's room temperature water. If your stomach is fine, you can drink carbonated water, but for those who have stomach problems, it's better to drink still water, as gas irritates the stomach a lot. Tea, but not strong, because in hot weather, it can raise blood pressure. I recommend weak tea, black or green, with lemon. It refreshes and suppresses the feeling of thirst," Korneyeva emphasized.

She also gave an example of some peoples who live in hotter countries and usually quench their thirst with warm drinks. This way, they cool their bodies through the process of sweating.

How warm tea will save you from the heat

"Residents of hot countries – Turkmens, Uzbeks – often drink tea, and warm tea. Warm tea provokes sweating and this cools the body very much. When the body sweats, cooling occurs, it becomes much easier," Korneyeva explained.

At the same time, the doctor emphasized that such a custom is not typical for our country and said that Ukrainians can drink warm tea in the heat more as an experiment – perhaps such a way of quenching thirst will suit someone.

"I don't advise drinking hot tea, it's not typical for us, but I think you can try it – drink warm tea in the heat, but first go into the shade. It's hard to believe, but you will really feel how much easier you will feel after a while," the doctor added.

Drinking is a must

Finally, Korneyeva emphasized that in hot weather it is very important to drink water, as liquids are the main protector of human bodies from heat. She also added that the best option is to drink plain water.

The main enemy of heat is liquid. You need to drink more so that our body does not feel a lack of water. Drink water, juices, and all kinds of refreshing drinks, compotes, but ideally it is pure water. It will put less strain on the kidneys and pancreas than sweet drinks. It will cleanse your body, maintain water balance. It will be much easier for you to endure this heat. - the doctor concluded.

