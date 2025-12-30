Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without weapons from the United States, Ukraine would not be able to win the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian leader's interview with Fox News.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in the absence of American aid, the Defense Forces would not be able to effectively cover the airspace, as even now this task is extremely difficult. That is why the support of the United States in the field of air defense is vital.

We also use American weapons at the front. Without this, we will not be able to win - said the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is massively using drones and missiles, while the existing air defense systems are still insufficient for complete protection.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a law on defense policy for fiscal year 2026 with a record budget of $901 billion. The document plans to allocate $800 million to Ukraine - $400 million for each of the next two years as part of the Security Assistance Initiative, which provides for the purchase of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

