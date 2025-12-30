$42.060.13
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 2608 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 12307 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 16887 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 15256 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 18097 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 19998 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 18580 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 21749 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 22518 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
Publications
Exclusives
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without weapons from the United States, Ukraine would not be able to win the war, especially in air defense. He emphasized that Russian forces are massively using drones and missiles, and the available air defense systems are insufficient for complete protection.

Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without weapons from the United States, Ukraine would not be able to win the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian leader's interview with Fox News.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in the absence of American aid, the Defense Forces would not be able to effectively cover the airspace, as even now this task is extremely difficult. That is why the support of the United States in the field of air defense is vital.

We also use American weapons at the front. Without this, we will not be able to win

- said the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is massively using drones and missiles, while the existing air defense systems are still insufficient for complete protection.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a law on defense policy for fiscal year 2026 with a record budget of $901 billion. The document plans to allocate $800 million to Ukraine - $400 million for each of the next two years as part of the Security Assistance Initiative, which provides for the purchase of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Technology
State budget
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine