Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told ships that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is not permitted. The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil export route.

Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - Media

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has told ships that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is "not permitted." This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

A representative of the European Union's Aspides naval mission reported that vessels are receiving VHF radio messages from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stating that "no ship is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

The publication notes that the Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil export route. It connects the largest oil producers in the Persian Gulf - such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates - with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Iran has not officially confirmed the existence of such an order. Tehran has been threatening to close this narrow waterway for many years in response to a possible attack against the Islamic Republic.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
