Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
Putin's spokesman Peskov announced a moratorium by the Russian Federation on strikes against Ukraine's energy sector, accusing Ukraine of attacks on Russian energy facilities. He also announced a possible visit to the United States by Kirill Dmitriev.
White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.
Donald Trump is planning his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May. The talks will focus on investment, relations with the Gulf States and the conflict in the Middle East.
According to a representative of the Russian Federation, the parties are discussing not only metals, but also other projects. Cooperation issues will be discussed in April in Saudi Arabia.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
The Kremlin said that Russia reserves the right not to comply with the moratorium on shelling energy facilities if Ukraine violates it. Since March 18, the Russian Federation has shelled at least 8 objects.
The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.
After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.
Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.
The US offered Saudi Arabia to monitor compliance with the ceasefire at sea. In case of violations, the States will respond based on monitoring data.
Andriy Yermak stated that the negotiations in Saudi Arabia showed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Trump on the issue of ending the war. Unlike Russia, which, according to him, is simply playing games.
Andriy Yermak stated that Russia's demand to ease sanctions is an unacceptable condition for negotiations. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire.
European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.
Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.
The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Russia really seeks peace, or is only trying to mislead the United States and the world. Pressure remains the only way to combat Moscow's lies.
The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation is distorting agreements on silence in the Black Sea and a ceasefire on energy. He emphasized the importance of releasing Ukrainian prisoners.
The President of Ukraine expects a ceasefire on energy facilities and silence at sea after statements from the United States. It should be noted that the White House has already published statements about negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.
The US and Russia have agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea and the development of measures to ban attacks on energy facilities. The US will also help Russia with the export of agricultural products.
The US and Ukraine have agreed on measures for safe navigation, prisoner exchange, and a ban on strikes against energy facilities. The negotiations took place in Riyadh, mediated by Saudi Arabia.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.
The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia following Russian-American negotiations on a ceasefire. A positive statement is expected in the near future.
The parties have completed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and expect a positive announcement in the near future. A draft joint statement has been sent to Moscow and Washington.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects a new report on the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams.
A joint statement by Russia and the United States will be published tomorrow following the talks in Riyadh, which lasted more than 12 hours. No documents are planned to be signed.
Zelenskyy stressed the need for strong steps to force Russia to peace through sanctions, support for Ukraine and international coordination. Ukraine is preparing joint security steps with Europe.