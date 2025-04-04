Saudi Arabia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15879 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29045 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64950 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214045 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122741 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213777 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214048 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310869 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3180 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14325 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45574 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Saudi Arabia

News by theme

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9260 views

Peskov cynically stated that the Russian Federation is not hitting energy facilities in Ukraine

Putin's spokesman Peskov announced a moratorium by the Russian Federation on strikes against Ukraine's energy sector, accusing Ukraine of attacks on Russian energy facilities. He also announced a possible visit to the United States by Kirill Dmitriev.

War • April 2, 10:48 AM • 19640 views

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip - White House

White House Press Secretary announced that Donald Trump will make his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia. Details of the visit will be announced later.

News of the World • April 1, 05:41 PM • 18763 views

Trump will make his first international visit to Saudi Arabia in May - media

Donald Trump is planning his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May. The talks will focus on investment, relations with the Gulf States and the conflict in the Middle East.

News of the World • March 31, 06:25 AM • 27718 views

Russia and the United States have begun negotiations on rare earth projects in the Russian Federation - Putin's representative

According to a representative of the Russian Federation, the parties are discussing not only metals, but also other projects. Cooperation issues will be discussed in April in Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • March 31, 06:01 AM • 10264 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136124 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42986 views

The Kremlin came up with an excuse to reserve the right to violate the moratorium on shelling

The Kremlin said that Russia reserves the right not to comply with the moratorium on shelling energy facilities if Ukraine violates it. Since March 18, the Russian Federation has shelled at least 8 objects.

War • March 28, 12:18 PM • 32466 views

There will be no report from Sybiha in the Rada on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, despite the MPs' demand - MP

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Politics • March 28, 08:00 AM • 37789 views

"The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian Federation": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the official date of the ceasefire on energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that an agreement with the United States on the cessation of attacks on energy facilities has been in effect since March 25. At the same time, Russia violated the agreement by shelling Kherson.

War • March 27, 04:43 PM • 30251 views

Macron plans to call Trump after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" - Bloomberg

After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.

War • March 27, 07:58 AM • 135631 views

Peacekeeping mission of France and Britain to Ukraine: less and less confidence

Diplomats are increasingly skeptical about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. European countries face political and logistical constraints, given the US position.

War • March 26, 04:19 PM • 61143 views

The US offered Saudi Arabia to monitor ceasefire violations at sea - OP

The US offered Saudi Arabia to monitor compliance with the ceasefire at sea. In case of violations, the States will respond based on monitoring data.

Politics • March 26, 03:54 PM • 28953 views

"We are back on the right track" - Yermak on relations between the USA and Ukraine

Andriy Yermak stated that the negotiations in Saudi Arabia showed Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with Trump on the issue of ending the war. Unlike Russia, which, according to him, is simply playing games.

Politics • March 26, 02:01 PM • 20222 views

Russia is not ready for an unconditional ceasefire - OP

Andriy Yermak stated that Russia's demand to ease sanctions is an unacceptable condition for negotiations. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire.

War • March 26, 01:50 PM • 24057 views

Europe sees Putin forcing Trump into a tough choice on Ukraine - Bloomberg

European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.

War • March 26, 12:00 PM • 32349 views

The Times: Black Sea ceasefire deal would be a victory for Putin

Brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire agreement has been reached. Russia will benefit significantly more than Ukraine, The Times writes.

War • March 26, 08:18 AM • 31576 views

Peace or deception: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the coming days will show the seriousness of Russia's intentions

The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Russia really seeks peace, or is only trying to mislead the United States and the world. Pressure remains the only way to combat Moscow's lies.

War • March 25, 08:34 PM • 26792 views

Russia is lying that the alleged date of the beginning of silence regarding energy strikes is March 18 - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation is distorting agreements on silence in the Black Sea and a ceasefire on energy. He emphasized the importance of releasing Ukrainian prisoners.

War • March 25, 08:11 PM • 26247 views

When will the ceasefire in the Black Sea and the cessation of attacks on the energy sector come into effect? Zelenskyy responded

The President of Ukraine expects a ceasefire on energy facilities and silence at sea after statements from the United States. It should be noted that the White House has already published statements about negotiations with Ukraine and Russia.

War • March 25, 05:34 PM • 42651 views

The White House released a statement on the results of negotiations with the Russian Federation: what was agreed upon

The US and Russia have agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea and the development of measures to ban attacks on energy facilities. The US will also help Russia with the export of agricultural products.

War • March 25, 03:32 PM • 55167 views

US and Ukraine agreed on safe navigation in the Black Sea - White House made a statement after the meeting in Riyadh

The US and Ukraine have agreed on measures for safe navigation, prisoner exchange, and a ban on strikes against energy facilities. The negotiations took place in Riyadh, mediated by Saudi Arabia.

War • March 25, 03:09 PM • 258105 views

The US State Department commented on the Russian strike on Sumy

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that she condemns the impact on civilians as a result of the Russian strike on Sumy. The United States will continue to work to cease fire in order to avoid casualties.

War • March 25, 09:11 AM • 130527 views

"Disagreements" between Ukraine and Russia can be discussed after the ceasefire - State Department

The US State Department reported that the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine will be discussed after a complete ceasefire. The main thing now is to achieve peace.

War • March 25, 08:32 AM • 24483 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

Ukraine and the United States will meet in Riyadh after Russian-American talks

A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia following Russian-American negotiations on a ceasefire. A positive statement is expected in the near future.

War • March 25, 06:19 AM • 37561 views

US-Russia talks in Riyadh: White House says "progress achieved" - media

The parties have completed negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea and expect a positive announcement in the near future. A draft joint statement has been sent to Moscow and Washington.

War • March 25, 03:30 AM • 21844 views

Zelenskyy expects a new report after the meetings of the Ukrainian and American teams

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects a new report on the meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams.

War • March 24, 08:32 PM • 12657 views

Meeting of the Russian and US teams in Riyadh: a joint statement will be published on March 25 - Russian media

A joint statement by Russia and the United States will be published tomorrow following the talks in Riyadh, which lasted more than 12 hours. No documents are planned to be signed.

Politics • March 24, 08:07 PM • 10599 views

We are preparing work with European partners this week for security steps - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stressed the need for strong steps to force Russia to peace through sanctions, support for Ukraine and international coordination. Ukraine is preparing joint security steps with Europe.

War • March 24, 07:48 PM • 9585 views