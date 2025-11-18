Hamas rejected key demands of Trump's Peace Plan for the Gaza Strip

After the United Nations Security Council approved the US-backed peace plan for the Gaza Strip, the Hamas group rejected two of its vital conditions: the immediate disarmament of militants and the creation of a so-called "international guardianship mechanism" over the territory. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Hamas issued a lengthy statement after the UN Security Council vote, emphasizing that "resistance to occupation by all means is a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws and conventions." This decision undermines the strategies of the Donald Trump administration aimed at achieving lasting peace and stabilizing the fragile truce signed in October.

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan

UN Vote

The resolution was approved with a 13-0 vote, with Russia and China abstaining from vetoing, despite previous objections. The resolution was supported by Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Plan Conditions

The plan provided for the withdrawal of Israeli troops to agreed lines in Gaza, the exchange of all hostages held by Hamas, and allowed for the deployment of international stabilization forces in the war-torn territory, and also outlined a possible path to an independent Palestinian state.

Hamas Rejection

The group categorically rejected the creation of a Peace Council and the introduction of international guardianship, stating that these measures are being imposed on the people of Gaza. Other groups in Gaza also rejected any foreign military presence.

Israel's Reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump's efforts, stating that the plan "will help bring peace and prosperity to the region."

Hamas's refusal poses a serious obstacle to the implementation of the peace plan, as the militants have not yet handed over all the dead hostages, and their disarmament is one of the main conditions for stability in the region.

