Trump's plan for Gaza settlement: Israel and Hamas against - NBC News

The UN Security Council will vote on Monday on a US resolution supporting Donald Trump's plan for the future of Gaza. The document received support from several Arab countries but drew objections from Israel and Hamas and became the subject of competition with a Russian proposal. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

The draft resolution envisages the creation of a "Peace Council" under the leadership of the US President for the temporary administration of Gaza and the transfer of control over the sector to international stabilization forces (ISSF) instead of the Israel Defense Forces. The document will be the "second stage" of Trump's 20-point plan announced in September.

I am optimistic about the adoption of the resolution… we are on the verge of a historic redistribution of forces in the Middle East - said US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The resolution was supported by Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. In a joint statement, the US and its allies emphasized that the document "offers a path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood."

At the same time, the Associated Press reports that some members of the Security Council criticized the resolution for the lack of direct mention of Palestinian statehood.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the resolution for mentioning a future Palestinian state, acting under pressure from far-right partners.

Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed. Gaza will be demilitarized, and Hamas will be disarmed - he stated.

Hamas also opposed the plan, calling it "an attempt to impose another form of occupation on our land" and "a violation of our national sovereignty."

The plan could be blocked by China or Russia, which have veto power. Moscow presented its own resolution with stronger support for Palestinian statehood.

Recall

The US sent a draft resolution to UN Security Council members on the creation of international forces in Gaza for a period of at least two years. These forces will be "enforcement forces," not peacekeeping, and will operate until the end of 2027 with the possibility of extension.