Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky

Traffic restrictions in both directions on the M-15 Odesa — Reni (to Bucharest) highway within the settlement of Mayaky have been lifted. Traffic has been restored. - Biloshytskyi reported.

Recall

On December 18, Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper announced that after Russian attacks, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was temporarily stopped in both directions.