Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
Kyiv • UNN
On the M-15 Odesa — Reni highway within the Mayaky settlement, traffic restrictions in both directions have been lifted. Traffic was temporarily stopped on December 18 after Russian attacks.
This was announced by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, as reported by UNN.
Traffic restrictions in both directions on the M-15 Odesa — Reni (to Bucharest) highway within the settlement of Mayaky have been lifted. Traffic has been restored.
Recall
On December 18, Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper announced that after Russian attacks, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was temporarily stopped in both directions.