$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1010 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 7998 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 12886 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 27441 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 56268 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 61538 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 39999 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35685 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36316 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40548 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with MacronDecember 21, 03:23 AM • 7320 views
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 10811 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 14770 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 6024 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 12215 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 32682 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 61539 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 102762 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 74705 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 82677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 13141 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 14910 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 27223 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 43639 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 33217 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12888 views

On the M-15 Odesa — Reni highway within the Mayaky settlement, traffic restrictions in both directions have been lifted. Traffic was temporarily stopped on December 18 after Russian attacks.

Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky

Within the settlement of Mayaky, traffic restrictions in both directions on the M-15 Odesa — Reni highway have been lifted. This was announced by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, as reported by UNN.

Traffic restrictions in both directions on the M-15 Odesa — Reni (to Bucharest) highway within the settlement of Mayaky have been lifted. Traffic has been restored.

- Biloshytskyi reported.

Recall

On December 18, Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper announced that after Russian attacks, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was temporarily stopped in both directions.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineAuto
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Bucharest
Odesa