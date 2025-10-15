At least 14 people have died as a result of a gold mine collapse in southern Venezuela. The tragedy occurred due to heavy rains
over several days.
An inspector of the Lviv customs office was detained for extorting 15,000 US dollars for the unhindered import of jewelry brands
Cartier, Van Cleef and Hermes without paying duties. He has been notified of suspicion and suspended from office.
On Tuesday, October 14, gold prices rose to a new record high above $4,100 an ounce. This happened due to renewed tensions between the US and China, which sparked a rush for safe-haven assets.