October 15, 10:41 AM • 16911 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 33061 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26866 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27254 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24363 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18851 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17890 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34774 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34786 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13872 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
News by theme
At least 14 people died in flooded mines in southern VenezuelaVideo

At least 14 people have died as a result of a gold mine collapse in southern Venezuela. The tragedy occurred due to heavy rains over several days.

News of the World • 12:32 PM • 1904 views
Cartier, Van Cleef and Hermes duty-free: Lviv customs officer detained for 'kickback' scheme during jewelry importPhoto

An inspector of the Lviv customs office was detained for extorting 15,000 US dollars for the unhindered import of jewelry brands Cartier, Van Cleef and Hermes without paying duties. He has been notified of suspicion and suspended from office.

Crimes and emergencies • October 14, 08:55 AM • 2770 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14

On Tuesday, October 14, gold prices rose to a new record high above $4,100 an ounce. This happened due to renewed tensions between the US and China, which sparked a rush for safe-haven assets.

Economy • October 14, 06:48 AM • 18997 views