In Ukraine, financial monitoring reporting for businesses has been simplified: who is affected?

Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
09:38 AM • 18758 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 59820 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 53759 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 81412 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 90413 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 64448 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 68123 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63852 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66256 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 34200 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 43212 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 47329 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 44008 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 43386 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 4206 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 59825 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 137691 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 155378 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 163467 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 40190 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 35553 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 34263 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 42988 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 88757 views
In Ukraine, financial monitoring reporting for businesses has been simplified: who is affected?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

From January 1, 2026, a new format of interaction with primary financial monitoring entities will be introduced in Ukraine, which provides for the submission of annual reports exclusively online. This simplifies reporting for businesses and extends the deadlines for its submission.

In Ukraine, financial monitoring reporting for businesses has been simplified: who is affected?

From January 1, 2026, Ukraine introduced a new format of interaction with primary financial monitoring entities: annual reporting will be submitted exclusively online, and the deadlines for its submission have been extended. This significantly simplifies financial monitoring reporting for businesses, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, these changes are part of the Ministry of Finance's consistent policy on digitizing public services, reducing the administrative burden on businesses, and improving the quality of reporting data.

What is changing for businesses

1. Complete abandonment of paper and Word files

Annual administrative reporting (form No. 2-finmon) is transitioning to a digital format. Submissions are made through a special section on the unified web portal for the use of public funds.

2. Automation and quality control

The new online tool allows you to:

  • pass automatic logical and arithmetic data checks directly during completion;
    • instantly receive confirmation of successful report acceptance;
      • minimize the risk of technical errors and penalties sanctions.

        3. More time for preparation

        For the convenience of monitoring entities, the Ministry of Finance has extended the reporting deadlines. Entrepreneurs now have more time to summarize data after the end of the year:

        • until January 25 of the year following the reporting year - for the main report;
          • until January 30 - for the corrected report.

            The Ministry of Finance also reminds that the obligation to submit annual reports for 2025 applies to financial monitoring entities whose state regulation and supervision are carried out by the Ministry of Finance:

            • gambling organizers (casinos, bookmakers, slot machine halls, online poker, lotteries);
              • auditors, accountants, tax consultants;
                • realtors;
                  • traders of art, precious stones and metals.

                    Recall

                    For the first three quarters of 2025, the State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of financial transactions subject to verification.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyEconomyTechnologiesFinance
                    Real estate
                    Gold
                    Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
                    Ukraine