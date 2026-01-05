In Ukraine, financial monitoring reporting for businesses has been simplified: who is affected?

From January 1, 2026, Ukraine introduced a new format of interaction with primary financial monitoring entities: annual reporting will be submitted exclusively online, and the deadlines for its submission have been extended. This significantly simplifies financial monitoring reporting for businesses, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, these changes are part of the Ministry of Finance's consistent policy on digitizing public services, reducing the administrative burden on businesses, and improving the quality of reporting data.

What is changing for businesses

1. Complete abandonment of paper and Word files

Annual administrative reporting (form No. 2-finmon) is transitioning to a digital format. Submissions are made through a special section on the unified web portal for the use of public funds.

2. Automation and quality control

The new online tool allows you to:

pass automatic logical and arithmetic data checks directly during completion;

instantly receive confirmation of successful report acceptance;

minimize the risk of technical errors and penalties sanctions.

3. More time for preparation

For the convenience of monitoring entities, the Ministry of Finance has extended the reporting deadlines. Entrepreneurs now have more time to summarize data after the end of the year:

until January 25 of the year following the reporting year - for the main report;

until January 30 - for the corrected report.

The Ministry of Finance also reminds that the obligation to submit annual reports for 2025 applies to financial monitoring entities whose state regulation and supervision are carried out by the Ministry of Finance:

gambling organizers (casinos, bookmakers, slot machine halls, online poker, lotteries);

auditors, accountants, tax consultants;

realtors;

traders of art, precious stones and metals.

Recall

For the first three quarters of 2025, the State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of financial transactions subject to verification.